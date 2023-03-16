Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aware Super to boost investment capabilities with new platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAR 2023   12:39PM

Aware Super is enhancing its investment capability by creating an in-house investment platform through an internal initiative called 'Project Odin'.

The aim of the platform and Project Odin is for Aware Super to strengthen its internal management foundations and drive growth.

Aware Super head of income and markets Michael Clavin told Financial Standard, the fund recognised the need to examine the entire operating platform that supports its investment function, encompassing processes, systems, and people.

"With Project Odin, we wanted to achieve three key deliverables: a centralised investment data management function, access to best-in-class platforms for investment professionals, and establishing partnerships with proven service providers," Clavin said.

Project Odin also intends to support Aware Super's future investment capabilities on three fronts.

"We wanted to maximise returns for our members, deliver scale through internalisation, supporting a lower fee environment, and establish Aware as a best-in-class place to work within the investment employment market," Clavin said.

The integration of the new platform into the fund's existing investment operations is deemed necessary to support Aware Super's current growth trajectory, which includes expanding its offshore footprint.

"We'll need to support multiple offices, manage more complex asset allocation decisions, and make sure that we have the right systems, processes, and people to support that function," Clavin said.

Odin and other initiatives are fuelling the growth strategy of the fund, leading to a significant increase in investments in offshore markets and direct assets. As a result, the investment team and supporting functions are being expanded to accommodate this growth.

The investment team's size is forecast to increase from 115 to 200 people, over the next few years, according to an Aware Super spokesperson.

Meanwhile, like many superannuation giants, Aware Super is pursuing an internalisation strategy to scale up and improve investment outcomes for its members.

According to Clavin, internalising certain parts of the investment function is the most appropriate way to deliver scale and a lower fee outcome for members.

While the fund has a hybrid investment management approach, combining internal and external management to produce in a bid to produce the best outcome for members, regarding alpha and fees, internalisation and delivering scale remains a core premise of its strategy.

"As the fund looks at growing its footprint of internal management, we would look at a broader based asset strategy that's going to be managed internally," Clavin said.

"We are now focused more on the Australian market, but as we continue to evolve, we'll probably come up with strategies that are more internationally focused."

Aware Super forecasts half of its funds under management (FUM) will be internally managed in the next four years.

Read more: InvestmentAware SuperProject OdinSuperannuationMichael ClavinFinancial StandardInvestment fees
