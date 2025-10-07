Newspaper icon
Aware Super, TelstraSuper advance merger plans

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 OCT 2025   12:29PM

Aware Super and TelstraSuper have moved to the next stage of their merger plans, signing a binding Heads of Agreement to create an entity with nearly $235 billion in assets.

Providing an update to its members, TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said joining Aware Super will lead to more scale "which provides the potential for lower fees, access to more investment opportunities, as well as more efficient operations".

"Your super stays well-managed, just as it always has been. What's changing is the added benefit of being part of a bigger fund - with broader investment opportunities, more digital tools and services, and the same level of super helpful local member support that you're used to. It's about building on what works and making it even better," he said.

APRA's June statistics show that TelstraSuper had $27.5 billion in assets and 97,930 members.

Aware Super had $198.6 billion in assets with more than 1.24 million members.

Aware Super chair Christine McLoughlin said: "TelstraSuper's legacy of personalised service and member loyalty aligns perfectly with ours, while their corporate expertise will significantly enhance our offering."

For current Aware Super members, McLoughlin added that the scale will allow the fund to continue to grow its Australian-based call centre and advice services, secure premium investment opportunities and continue its investment in digital tools.

While it is "business as usual" for now, Davies flagged that a Successor Fund Transfer is expected towards the end of the 2026 financial year.

"As we move closer to the merger date, there may be some temporary changes to services while we make important updates behind the scenes. We'll keep you updated every step of the way, and we are committed to making the transition as smooth and supportive as possible," he said.

The two super funds announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in August.

In May, TelstraSuper and Equip Super ditched their potential merger, with TelstraSuper saying it was unlikely to achieve its objectives.

TelstraSuper decided to terminate the Heads of Agreement the two funds signed late last year, saying it was not going to be in the best interests of its members.

Meanwhile, the merger between CareSuper and the Meat Industry Employees' Super Fund (MIESF) was recently finalised.

CareSuper took on MIESF's almost 17,000 members and about $1.1 billion in funds under management.

Financial Standard understands several MIESF staff have moved over to CareSuper for the long term, and the MIESF executive team is providing transitional support over the handover period.

The new entity has about $60 billion in funds under management on behalf of 615,000 members.

