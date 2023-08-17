Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aware Super takes 100% of Oak Tree Group

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 17 AUG 2023   12:09PM

Aware Super is now sole owner of Oak Tree Group, positioning itself as a significant owner of retirement living assets in Australia while also increasing its global presence in the living sector to $5 billion.

Back in 2017, the fund's initial commitment of 70% marked its debut investment in the retirement living space. It has now also taken over the remaining the 30% equity share.

Oak Tree currently houses over 1900 residents across a portfolio of 48 villages with around 2550 independent living units (ILUs) either operational or in development along the Eastern Seaboard.

Its $5 billion portfolio includes an existing $850 million commitment in the build-to-rent sector within Australia, as well as substantial investments in the United States, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Spain.

Aware Super said, considering robust demographic trends like the aging population and the growth of middle-class wealth, the sector continues to hold significant value.

"We believe Oak Tree Group is an exciting opportunity to invest further capital in Australia's retirement living sector," Aware Super head of property Alek Misev said.

"It is aligned with our strategic focus of generating strong returns for members while simultaneously catering for the future accommodation needs of Australia's growing population of retirees."

According to Aware Super, Oak Tree Group has a secured pipeline for development, comprising over 1000 ILUs. It explained the pipeline is anticipated to propel future expansion and supplement the consistent returns derived from the approximately 1500 operational ILUs.

"Oak Tree Group serves as a prime illustration of Aware Super's targeted approach toward direct investments in operational businesses, reinforced by its robust internal capacities," Misev said.

He further highlighted the quality of the portfolio which is "well located" with sites across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania.

"We have multiple villages experiencing waitlists which confirms an undersupply in quality units catering for the 55-plus cohort who will represent about 31% of our national population by 2030," Misev said.

"Australia's Baby Boomer generation is wealthier than previous generations and combined with the strong demographic tailwinds makes the retirement living space a high conviction sub-sector within our $5 billion living portfolio."

Misev further thanked Altis Property Partners for its contribution to a strategic review of Oak Tree Group and signalled their continued involvement in supporting the group's management team.

