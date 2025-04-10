Aware Super spends $1.6bn on Australia's 'largest' intermodal terminal

Aware Super has committed $1.6 billion to the Melbourne Intermodal and Industrial Exchange (MIIX) precinct to support expanded capacity and the creation of 3000 jobs.

MIIX, which includes the nation's first privately funded open-access intermodal freight terminal, is owned and managed by Aware Real Estate and developed in partnership with Barings.

Aware Super's subsidiary Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC) is currently developing the Melbourne Intermodal Terminal (MIT), the first in its projected pipeline of "independently owned and operated" intermodal terminals.

Development of the precinct was flagged at the start of 2023; it is set to be Australia's largest intermodal terminal and is intended to boost the national supply chain and generate jobs, bolstering the local economy.

The planned expansion will generate 1250 jobs on top of 60 for MIT's development and the 750 roles during the construction phase, equating to 3000 jobs in total, Aware Super said.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said the investment will generate "strong returns" and illustrate private capital's significance in a long-term vision.

"The fusion of this industrial precinct with the MIT will create a core piece of essential infrastructure and real estate which will enable a vital connection to our nation's import and export of goods," Stewart said.

"We're particularly proud to invest in assets that support the population growth on the east coast of Australia, and Victoria in particular."

Aware Real Estate interim chief executive Tracey Whitby echoed Stewart's sentiment.

"MIIX will be a multi-layered destination that lies at the intersection of rail and road in Melbourne's north, and reimagining what's possible for the nation's future supply chain," Whitby said.

"We also expect an uptick in demand for the Park once the Melbourne Intermodal Terminal becomes operational later this year and ramps up being able to accommodate up to one million TEUs."

ITC chief executive Mishkel Maharaj said the development benefit the state and the precinct in a variety of ways.

"The MIT allows MIIX's tenants and the state's supply chain to save costs, avoid traffic congestion and lower operational emissions by bringing freight by rail directly from Port of Melbourne, Australia's capital cities, and regional Victoria into the heart of a large industrial and logistics precinct," Maharaj said.

"MIT customers can pull imports from the port on rail, then repack and push this containerised freight back out across the country, also on rail. Additionally, primary producers can use the MIT as a cargo assembly area in preparation for exporting their goods and commodities to global markets via the port."

Meanwhile, Barings executive director Shaun Hannah added the strategy is to deliver high-quality developments including amenities such as cafes, solar panels and EV charging infrastructure.

"Together we have developed a cohesive precinct masterplan which will deliver a stronger value proposition for new tenants through the integration of new development opportunities with the existing footprint and the intermodal facility," Hannah said.