Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aware Super spends $1.6bn on Australia's 'largest' intermodal terminal

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 10 APR 2025   12:26PM

Aware Super has committed $1.6 billion to the Melbourne Intermodal and Industrial Exchange (MIIX) precinct to support expanded capacity and the creation of 3000 jobs.

MIIX, which includes the nation's first privately funded open-access intermodal freight terminal, is owned and managed by Aware Real Estate and developed in partnership with Barings.

Aware Super's subsidiary Intermodal Terminal Company (ITC) is currently developing the Melbourne Intermodal Terminal (MIT), the first in its projected pipeline of "independently owned and operated" intermodal terminals.

Development of the precinct was flagged at the start of 2023; it is set to be Australia's largest intermodal terminal and is intended to boost the national supply chain and generate jobs, bolstering the local economy.

The planned expansion will generate 1250 jobs on top of 60 for MIT's development and the 750 roles during the construction phase, equating to 3000 jobs in total, Aware Super said.

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said the investment will generate "strong returns" and illustrate private capital's significance in a long-term vision.

"The fusion of this industrial precinct with the MIT will create a core piece of essential infrastructure and real estate which will enable a vital connection to our nation's import and export of goods," Stewart said.

"We're particularly proud to invest in assets that support the population growth on the east coast of Australia, and Victoria in particular."

Aware Real Estate interim chief executive Tracey Whitby echoed Stewart's sentiment.

"MIIX will be a multi-layered destination that lies at the intersection of rail and road in Melbourne's north, and reimagining what's possible for the nation's future supply chain," Whitby said.

"We also expect an uptick in demand for the Park once the Melbourne Intermodal Terminal becomes operational later this year and ramps up being able to accommodate up to one million TEUs."

ITC chief executive Mishkel Maharaj said the development benefit the state and the precinct in a variety of ways.

"The MIT allows MIIX's tenants and the state's supply chain to save costs, avoid traffic congestion and lower operational emissions by bringing freight by rail directly from Port of Melbourne, Australia's capital cities, and regional Victoria into the heart of a large industrial and logistics precinct," Maharaj said.

"MIT customers can pull imports from the port on rail, then repack and push this containerised freight back out across the country, also on rail. Additionally, primary producers can use the MIT as a cargo assembly area in preparation for exporting their goods and commodities to global markets via the port."

Meanwhile, Barings executive director Shaun Hannah added the strategy is to deliver high-quality developments including amenities such as cafes, solar panels and EV charging infrastructure.

"Together we have developed a cohesive precinct masterplan which will deliver a stronger value proposition for new tenants through the integration of new development opportunities with the existing footprint and the intermodal facility," Hannah said.

Read more: MITAware SuperMIIXMelbourne Intermodal TerminalAware Real EstateBaringsDeanne StewartMishkel MaharajShaun HannahTracey WhitbyIntermodal Terminal Company
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australians 'overwhelmed' by retirement: Aware
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Super fund growth: The winners and losers
Aware Super completes phase one of 'Project Odin'
Mine Super and TWUSUPER merger official
ASIC, ASFA spar over super fund trustees 'not knowing' their business
Super doesn't have to be 'boring', but innovation is key
Data is our biggest challenge: Aware Super
Financial services chips away at gender pay gap: WGEA
Sydney to host global superannuation summit

Editor's Choice

Trump backflips on tariffs but risks remain

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:18PM
Trump has paused reciprocal tariffs on most nations - except for China - for 90 days, but experts say "enormous risks" to the global economy remain.

NAB calls for 50bp rate cut in May

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:15PM
NAB chief economist Sally Auld says much has changed since the Reserve Bank met last week, and a double whammy rate cut is on the cards in May.

ASIC asks for input on reportable situations, IDR dashboards

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The corporate regulator plans to introduce two interactive dashboards that would track firm-level reportable situations and internal dispute resolution (IDR) data to push financial firms to lift their game.

Regal writes off Opthea, FUM takes 8% hit

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
Regal Partners has written off its entire investment in Opthea, which contributed to funds under management (FUM) taking an 8.3% hit in the March 2025 quarter.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media