Superannuation
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 OCT 2020   12:19PM

Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.

The managers with SRI mandates from Aware Super include Redpoint for Australian equities, Hermes Investment Management for international equities and Vanguard for fixed income.

From November 1, additional managers will be added. BlackRock will manage the ESG Australian SRI bond function for the fund and RealIndex will be managing Australian and international SRI equities.

The new screens on the SRI option will exclude businesses that earn 5% or more of revenue from fossil fuels and their supply chains, and provide scope to remove organisations that don't meet ESG standards.

"Our members are increasingly telling us that environmental, social and governance issues are extremely important to them. Nearly 80% of our members have told us that responsible investing is important to them," Aware Super head of responsible investments Liza McDonald said.

"We have responded to this by providing members with updated SRI options that exclude fossil fuels and their supply chain services and businesses that do not meet strongly defined ESG criteria."

The diversified SRI option will have exposure to all Aware's investment sectors including property and private equity initiatives.

Aware Super also has a variety of property and infrastructure managers including Palisades, Darby and Lendlease.

The fund committed to reducing emissions in its listed equities portfolio by at least 30% by 2023 and a net zero position by 2050.

The previous SRI options at Aware excluded fossil fuel producers with a greater than 20% market capitalisation; the new options exclude those that earn 5% or more of revenue from coal and coal-fired power generation; oil and gas (conventional and unconventional) as well as transportation.

This new criterion also removes businesses that earn more than 5% of their revenue from the fossil fuel supply chain and significantly reduces tolerance thresholds on many other industries, including gambling, alcohol, and nuclear power. The new SRI options also have a new screen on live animal exports.

