Aware Super promotes technology chief to C-suite

Aware Super has promoted its chief technology and data officer to the group executive level and will soon report to chief executive Deanne Stewart.

Richard Exton will assume the role of group executive, chief technology and data officer on November 1.

Exton commenced as chief technology officer at Aware Super in July 2017. He previously held senior technology roles at Macquarie Group, ANZ, CFS, Vietnam International Bank and Commonwealth Bank.

Elevating the role of chief technology officer to the executive level is a first for Aware's leadership team.

Stewart said: "Aware is focused on maintaining our strong reputation as an industry leader in digital by continuing to enhance our personalised member experience and remaining vigilant about our cybersecurity protections."

"This appointment demonstrates how integral AI, data and technology is in supporting our strategic priorities to 2030."

For the last eight years, Exton has helped oversee major transformations, including the 2023 insourcing of the fund's administration and its platform modernisation that reduced technology infrastructure by a third.

Stewart said the technology team of about 200 will "continue to embed AI and digital innovation across the business to deliver even more personalised and secure digital experiences for Aware Super members, with an unwavering focus on retirement outcomes."

"Richard's leadership will continue to be instrumental as we accelerate our digital capabilities and ensure technology remains a key enabler of member outcomes and competitive advantage for Aware Super," Stewart added.