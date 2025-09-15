Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aware Super makes fee changes

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 15 SEP 2025   12:37PM

Aware Super has unveiled a slew of investment and administration fee changes for members.

Members in the retirement option recently saw their administration fees drop from 0.23% to 0.17% with the annual cap also reduced from $1500 to $1300. There was no change to the account keeping fee of $52 per year.

In addition, for Future Saver products, Aware Super will bring in a new insurance premium waiver.

From 3 November 2025, members may be able to have their insurance premium waived due to employer-approved parental leave or severe financial hardship.

The changes mean eligible members can have premium-free insurance cover for 12 continuous months.

The fund added there was a small change to total investment fees and costs, and transaction costs for the last financial year for Future Saver and Retirement Transition products.

For the High Growth option fees dropped from 0.66% to 0.64%, Balanced dropped from 0.59% to 0.57%, and Conservative Balanced fell from 0.54% to 0.53%.

The Conservative option saw fees jump slightly from 0.42% to 0.43%, High Growth Socially Conscious went up from 0.41% to 0.44% and Balanced Socially Conscious saw a rise of 0.39% to 0.41%.

For Retirement Income and Term Allocation Pension products, investment fees also saw some minor changes.

The High Growth option saw fees drop from 0.59% to 0.58% and the Balanced option saw fees drop from 0.55% to 0.53%.

Meanwhile, investment fees for the Conservative Balanced option rose from 0.54% to 0.55%, the Conservative option increased from 0.42% to 0.44%, Conservative Balances Socially Conscious rose from 0.35% to 0.37% and Conservative Socially Conscious rose from 0.27% to 0.29%.

The $200 billion super fund also said administration fees and costs for the last financial year to June 30 included a drawdown from the fund's administration reserve of 0.01%.

Aware said the amount was not deducted from member accounts and did not impact the performance of investments.

"The drawdown amount was taken from the fund's administration reserve that had accumulated over previous years from administration fees paid to the trustee", Aware said.

The maximum Retirement Bonus amount also increased from 1 July 2025, meaning members could receive a maximum bonus of up to $13,000, previously $12,350.

Aware Super
