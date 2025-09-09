Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aware Super launches new features for advisers

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 9 SEP 2025   12:26PM

Aware Super has launched a slew of new digital features, as well as upgrades to existing features on the Aware Super Adviser Portal, for financial advisers.

The super fund said the new features should help simplify and enhance advisers' efficiency, allowing them to receive a direct data feed from Aware Super into their Xplan platform, while clients can authorise transactions through the Aware Super app.

Meanwhile, registered advisers can initiate a nomination request via the portal, which clients can approve online, eliminating the need for paperwork.

Additionally, advisers can now register online, making the registration process quicker and more straightforward, Aware Super said.

The upgrade also enhances the Adviser Portal's existing feature set, including client dashboard access, investment option switching, management of client contributions, tracking of action requests, withdrawal benefit quotes, non-lapsing binding beneficiary nominations and viewing client Centrelink payment schedules.

Aware Super group executive member growth Steve Travis said the enhancements follow a 24% increase in registered advisers over the past 12 months.

"This upgrade and enhancement of a key platform used by financial advisers demonstrates our commitment to offering a great digital experience across all our touchpoints and acknowledges the important role advisers play in helping Australians reach their retirement goals," Travis said.

"Aware Super understands that advisers deliver the greatest value when they're engaging with their clients, rather than dealing with paperwork and administrative tasks, so we're striving to make administration as simple, quick and easy as possible.

"We're continually updating and enhancing the Adviser Portal as we engage with advisers and welcome feedback on ways we can help them increase efficiency and productivity."

Travis noted registered advisers also benefited from Aware Super's in-house products and services, as well as assistance from its adviser engagement and support team.

