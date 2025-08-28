Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aware Super invests in $1bn venture

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025   12:30PM

Aware Super has partnered with European fund manager Equitix and the UK National Wealth Fund (NWF) to invest $1.04 billion (£500m) in a UK battery storage platform.

Led by Equitix, the consortium will fund Eelpower Energy to build, own, and operate grid-scale battery storage assets, aiming to deliver over 1 gigawatt (GW) of new battery storage capacity nationwide.

Aware Super said the contribution will be vital for the UK's transition to net zero, while the partnership cements Aware as a key UK infrastructure investor.

Eelpower Energy will concentrate on battery storage delivery, asset management, and optimisation and has identified a portfolio of seed assets which will immediately enter construction, alongside a pipeline of "high-quality" project opportunities to facilitate growth of the platform.

Aware Super deputy chief investment officer and head of international Damien Webb said the joint venture will provide attractive returns for its members while supplying essential energy systems in the UK.

"Aware Super is proud to be a substantial direct investor in Eelpower Energy, reinforcing our commitment to the UK energy transition and industrial strategy," Webb said.

"We are excited by our partnership with local institutions, Equitix and the National Wealth Fund, and look forward to generating attractive returns for our 1.2 million members.

"This new platform will build on our existing UK and European infrastructure portfolio - that includes Forth Ports and EuNetworks - and demonstrates our confidence in the battery storage sector's role in delivering cleaner, more resilient energy systems."

Eelpower Energy chief executive Mark Simon outlined the key components of battery storage and how it contributes to the UK's decarbonisation goals.

"Battery storage is key to enabling the growth of abundant, low-cost renewable energy and without this technology the energy transition cannot succeed," Simon said.

"... supported by the powerful consortium of investors led by Equitix, will accelerate the rollout of flexible energy storage assets across the country that are so critical to delivering the UK's decarbonisation goals."

Equitix chief executive Hugh Crossley added: "We're proud to unite this experienced investor consortium behind Eelpower Energy, a platform with a proven track record in delivering grid-scale battery storage."

"This significant investment reflects our shared confidence in the long-term value of the sector, and our consortium brings deep expertise in infrastructure investment, a proven ability to deliver complex energy projects, and attractive risk-weighted returns."

Meanwhile, National Wealth Fund interim chief executive Ian Brown said: "Battery storage technology is crucial for the successful integration of renewables into the UK energy system and is therefore a priority area for the NWF."

"Our investment in Eelpower Energy is yet another example of how we're supporting more storage capacity to come online at pace and scale to help meet the government's clean power targets."

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks also hailed the partnership, noting that it will support the government's policy in the transition.

"This National Wealth Fund investment shows that we are serious about developing and backing battery storage to unlock Britain's renewable potential," Shanks said.

"Every battery storage facility we build will help protect homes and businesses from future energy price shocks and will support our Clean Power 2030 mission that will scale up renewable projects alongside battery storage across Great Britain, so excess renewable energy can be stored to use later, instead of wasted."

Read more: Aware SuperEelpower EnergyEquitixUK National Wealth FundDamien WebbMark Simon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ART raises stake in Tabcorp
Legalsuper appoints chief risk officer
Aware Super, TelstraSuper explore merger
HUB24 recruits Vanguard sales manager
Aware Super expands European footprint
Aware Super completes $1bn of acquisitions
MySuper delivers 10.3% in FY25
AustralianSuper's MySuper option returns 9.5%
Aware Super delivers double digit returns
Aware Super flies the coop with sale to KKR

Editor's Choice

Shield-linked advice firm director, compliance manager banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The AFSL of MWL Financial Services has been cancelled, while both its director and its compliance manager have copped bans after they allegedly helped funnel more than $150 million in investments into the Shield Master Fund.

Perennial Partners takes stake in boutique fund manager

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:35PM
Perennial Partners has acquired a 50% stake in boutique fund manager, aiming to further develop its flagship fund.

Platinum banks on merger positives amid dismal FY25 result

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
With assets and profits down 30% in the year, Platinum Asset Management's hopes of recovery are pinned on the L1 Capital deal and subsequent rebranding to L1 Group.

ASIC proposes 'kill switches' for unusual trading

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:37PM
ASIC has opened consultation on proposed changes to modernise market integrity rules governing market participants' trading systems and automated trading.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media