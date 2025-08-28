Aware Super invests in $1bn venture

Aware Super has partnered with European fund manager Equitix and the UK National Wealth Fund (NWF) to invest $1.04 billion (£500m) in a UK battery storage platform.

Led by Equitix, the consortium will fund Eelpower Energy to build, own, and operate grid-scale battery storage assets, aiming to deliver over 1 gigawatt (GW) of new battery storage capacity nationwide.

Aware Super said the contribution will be vital for the UK's transition to net zero, while the partnership cements Aware as a key UK infrastructure investor.

Eelpower Energy will concentrate on battery storage delivery, asset management, and optimisation and has identified a portfolio of seed assets which will immediately enter construction, alongside a pipeline of "high-quality" project opportunities to facilitate growth of the platform.

Aware Super deputy chief investment officer and head of international Damien Webb said the joint venture will provide attractive returns for its members while supplying essential energy systems in the UK.

"Aware Super is proud to be a substantial direct investor in Eelpower Energy, reinforcing our commitment to the UK energy transition and industrial strategy," Webb said.

"We are excited by our partnership with local institutions, Equitix and the National Wealth Fund, and look forward to generating attractive returns for our 1.2 million members.

"This new platform will build on our existing UK and European infrastructure portfolio - that includes Forth Ports and EuNetworks - and demonstrates our confidence in the battery storage sector's role in delivering cleaner, more resilient energy systems."

Eelpower Energy chief executive Mark Simon outlined the key components of battery storage and how it contributes to the UK's decarbonisation goals.

"Battery storage is key to enabling the growth of abundant, low-cost renewable energy and without this technology the energy transition cannot succeed," Simon said.

"... supported by the powerful consortium of investors led by Equitix, will accelerate the rollout of flexible energy storage assets across the country that are so critical to delivering the UK's decarbonisation goals."

Equitix chief executive Hugh Crossley added: "We're proud to unite this experienced investor consortium behind Eelpower Energy, a platform with a proven track record in delivering grid-scale battery storage."

"This significant investment reflects our shared confidence in the long-term value of the sector, and our consortium brings deep expertise in infrastructure investment, a proven ability to deliver complex energy projects, and attractive risk-weighted returns."

Meanwhile, National Wealth Fund interim chief executive Ian Brown said: "Battery storage technology is crucial for the successful integration of renewables into the UK energy system and is therefore a priority area for the NWF."

"Our investment in Eelpower Energy is yet another example of how we're supporting more storage capacity to come online at pace and scale to help meet the government's clean power targets."

UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks also hailed the partnership, noting that it will support the government's policy in the transition.

"This National Wealth Fund investment shows that we are serious about developing and backing battery storage to unlock Britain's renewable potential," Shanks said.

"Every battery storage facility we build will help protect homes and businesses from future energy price shocks and will support our Clean Power 2030 mission that will scale up renewable projects alongside battery storage across Great Britain, so excess renewable energy can be stored to use later, instead of wasted."