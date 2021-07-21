Aware Super hits $150bn, hires

Aware Super has hit a new milestone, passing $150 billion in members' retirement savings. The fund also confirmed a new hire in its ESG team.

Celebrating the milestone, the fund said it aimed to pass on the benefits of scale to members - most crucially in the form of fee cuts.

Those accumulation members who came to Aware through its merger with VicSuper have already seen a 20% reduction in admin fees, the fund said.

"We know that size and scale are critical drivers to delivering better long-term retirement outcomes for our members," chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

"As we grow, we are able to leverage our scale to drive down costs to members, maintain our record of top performance and expand the range of products, guidance, advice and education services that we can provide. Through our increased scale we are also in a position to in-source our member administration and deliver market-leading digital services to ensure our members can access simple, streamlined support."

Aware chief investment officer Damian Graham added that the fund is also building out its internal investment capabilities, growing its team in Australia and overseas.

"Recent changes to our Lifecycle products, where we are better aligning our investment approach to our members' age and risk tolerance, demonstrate how we are using our scale to invest differently," he said.

"Guided by our commitment to do well for our members while doing good in their community, over the next five years we expect to continue to adapt our approach to secure more large-scale global and domestic opportunities, while continuing to make a positive impact on the communities where our members live, work and retire."

Meanwhile, Louise Bradshaw, who was previously at Australian Catholic Super and Retirement Fund joined Aware on Monday as senior analyst in its responsible investment team.

"Louise's role will be to support our current responsible investments team to continue to deliver our leading responsible ownership approach and comes at a time when we are building out our internal investment capability to support our aim to deliver strong sustainable, long-term returns to our members now and in the future," a spokesperson for the fund said.