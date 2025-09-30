Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform

Aware Super will own 49% of the new US logistics platform, with Goodman Group to own the remaining 51% stake. Goodman Group will also provide comprehensive asset and property management services to the platform.

The platform consists of three logistics properties in the Los Angeles area totalling 2.755 million square feet of building area, as well as 187.3 acres of land in California.

These facilities currently serve major customers including Amazon, Maersk and Relativity Space.

The investment takes strategic advantage of the growth in e-commerce and the positive performance of industrial logistics in the US, which is forecasted to represent 21% of all American retail sales by 2027.

The super fund said the investment reflects its thematic approach to property investing, which targets long-term structural trends in technology and demographics that are shaping global logistics and industrial demand.

It also establishes a scalable platform for Aware Super's broader US property strategy, that focuses on industrial and build-to-rent sectors. This strategic decision underscores confidence in the ongoing growth in online retail services and in the demand for warehousing and distribution infrastructure, generating attractive investment opportunities, it said.

Currently, the industrial sector represents 30% of Aware Super's investment portfolio while 45% is represented by the living sector.

Head of property at Aware Super Alek Misev said: "Despite recent market uncertainty, we remain confident in the strong long-term fundamentals of the US industrial sector, with Los Angeles benefiting from limited supply and robust consumption patterns."

"The investment also reflects our counter-cyclical approach of identifying opportunities when others are cautious."

Goodman Group chief executive Gregory Goodman said: "Our US business represents over 37% of Goodman Group's offshore earnings and is an increasingly important part of our global investment strategy. Alongside our long-standing investment partner, Aware Super, we see significant growth opportunities in our key US infill markets to support the development of essential infrastructure in a rapidly transforming digital economy."