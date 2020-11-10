NEWS
Investment
Aware Super backs electricity transition
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 10 NOV 2020   12:34PM

Aware Super is voicing its support for the state government's initiative to modernise the electricity system for New South Wales.

The NSW government's newly-unveiled Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap aims to transition the state's electricity supply, with a useful life expected to run out in 15 years, to cheap, clean and reliable alternatives.

Chief investment officer Damian Graham said Aware Super was pleased to see a focus on improving the state's electricity grid, something that had been a barrier to investment in renewables in the past.

"One of the barriers to this investment in Australia has been significant capacity constraints with the energy grid. Announcements like the NSW Government's Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap help to provide long-term investors like Aware Super with more certainty," he said.

"We believe that sustainable investments will be more successful in the long-term. Investing in renewables and storage capacity not only supports our members to achieve a better retirement outcome, it also supports a growing industry that will drive economic growth in NSW and beyond."

The initiative is expecting to attract up to $32 billion in private investment in regional energy infrastructure investment by 2030, as well as support 6300 construction and 2800 ongoing jobs mostly across regional NSW.

The average household should be able to save around $130 per year on electricity bills, while small businesses will save about $430 per year between 2023 and 2040.

Earlier this year, Aware outlined a number of targets to transition its portfolio for a low-carbon future.

"We believe this transition is essential to providing our members with the best possible sustainable long-term returns," Graham said.

"We support a net zero emissions target by 2050, and a key element of our strategy moving forward is to invest in initiatives aligned to this goal."

Read more: Aware SuperElectricity Infrastructure RoadmapSuperannuationDamian Graham
