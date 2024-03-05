Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Aware Super appoints member strategy lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAR 2024   12:08PM

The $170 billion Aware Super has appointed a new lead for member strategy who previously worked at AustralianSuper.

Chris Cramond took on the newly created role of head of member strategy on March 4, overseeing member experience, data and insights, and digital platforms, to ultimately help attract and retain more members.

Melbourne-based Cramond finished up at AustralianSuper last July where he was joint acting chief strategy and corporate affairs officer. Prior to that, he was the head of customer strategy and insights.

Cramond reports to group executive for member growth Steve Travis.

"Chris will drive through initiatives that will reimagine retirement for millions of Australians and continue our evolution to delivering streamlined and personalised member journeys," Travis said.

"Aware Super is the nation's largest digital-first super fund, and with someone of Chris' calibre and expertise on personalising consumer experiences joining the team, we will be able to leverage our leading data and technology stack to further embed and deepen our members-first approach in the industry."

Cramond said: "Retirement is a deeply personal experience that shifts and changes according to each individual's own life experiences, and the ability to positively shape this and empower members to take charge of their own future, is a contribution I'm privileged to make."

The super fund recently announced a restructure of its executive team.

Former HESTA chief financial officer Sally Collins will soon be the new chief operating officer.

Incumbent chief operating officer Jo Brennan will take on a newly created role dedicated to optimising Aware Super's investment in digital technology and financial advice.

As part of the shuffle, the corporate development team that is responsible for fund mergers now reports to Travis.

Chief of staff and group executive for Victoria, Karina McPhee will lead a newly created communications, public affairs, and advocacy team, in addition to her current responsibilities.

Group executive for finance, strategy, and transformation Tim Elliot will depart after seven years at Aware.

