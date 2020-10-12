Aware Super announces $1bn property project

Aware Super has announced the acquisition of a 90% interest in a $1 billion project in New York as part of the fund's partnership with Lendlease.

The property is 1 Java Street, Brooklyn and has an estimated end development value of $1 billion.

The development plan involves turning a full city block into approximately 800 residential apartments to be rented as part of the Affordable New York Housing Program.

It also involves a reimagined public waterfront esplanade alongside the East River, with improved connection to the India Street pier and New York City water ferry.

Lendlease and Aware Super (formerly First State Super) have had a partnership since 2018 when it established the US$2 billion Lendlease Americas Residential Partnership (LARP).

The new Brooklyn project will also be a part of the LARP portfolio, which spans projects in Chicago, Boston and New York.

"We're proud to move this project forward with Lendlease while further expanding our successful US multifamily portfolio and building out our strategy in affordable housing, multifamily/build-to-rent and serviced apartments," Aware Super portfolio manager Alek Misev said.

"1 Java will be a high-quality asset with strong sustainability aspects in a sought after market that will further diversify our property portfolio globally."

"Our deep relationships with investment partners and integrated delivery capability allow us to capitalise on attractive opportunities such as 1 Java," Lendlease managing director of property Jason Alderman said.

"Lendlease believes in, and is committed to, long-term opportunities in New York and our other target US gateway cities.

"We believe everything that has always made New York a special place - its cultural activities, diversity, dining and entertainment, and most importantly the people who come to the city to make connections in their professional and personal lives, will endure beyond the current COVID-19 related challenges."