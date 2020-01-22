NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JAN 2020   12:40PM

AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.

Effective April 1, AustralianSuper's members will start paying the 'Administration fee - Protecting Your Super' fee; a variable fee based on a member's account balance, up to a maximum of 0.04%.

On a balance of $50,000 the fee equates to $25 a year. The new fee brings total annual fees and costs payable on a $50,000 balance to $437.

It will not apply to Choice Income or Transition to Retirement Income accounts.

The new fee is in addition to the fund's existing administration fee of $2.25 per week and investment fee of 0.60%, and will be deducted from investment returns daily before returns are added to member accounts.

From April 1 to June 30 this year, AustralianSuper will charge members the total annual amount for the new fee before charging it over a full financial year from July 1.

It comes less than a year after the fund increased admin fees by 50% in March 2019, adding a further $39 per year to member fees.

With the PYS legislation seeing fees and costs incurred by members with less than $6000 in retirement savings capped at 3%, the new fee is necessary to cover the shortfall, AustralianSuper said.

"This reduces the funds available to cover administration costs, products and services for all members. The new fee will be used to cover this gap in the most sustainable way," the fund said.

"Even with the new fee, the combined administration and investment fees for the Balanced investment option (where most members are invested) are still lower than they were 10 years ago."

The last time AustralianSuper increased costs was in April 2019 when the premiums for its group insurance went up, also on account of the PYS reforms.

Read more: AustralianSuperMySuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund lowers MySuper fees
Class action accuses NAB of super rip-off
New super fund targets millennials
Wealth giants shrink advertising budgets
Investment boutique makes PIMCO hire
Super fund grows US real estate assets
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
More MySuper accounts close than open: APRA
Super sector to dominate by 2034
MySuper heat map lauds industry funds
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something HcSN2axo