Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 DEC 2023   12:41PM

AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

The A$300 billion super fund and asset manager's partnership, first announced in December 2022, continues to target senior and unitranche loans to private equity-backed US middle market companies.

"AustralianSuper's latest instalment reinforces the strength of our strategic partnership and their confidence in both our strategy and the private credit market," said Churchill chief executive Ken Kencel .

"We believe we are currently in one of the most attractive investment environments in recent history, and we are pleased to provide AustralianSuper differentiated access to our directly originated, proprietary senior loan assets."

AustralianSuper, which manages over A$7 billion in private credit globally, hopes to triple its exposure to the asset class, through a combination of direct lending through its in-house investment team and strategic partnerships. The fund believes that private credit can offer attractive income and returns, alongside stability during uncertain economic conditions.

AustralianSuper head of private credit Nick Ward said the current climate is particularly favourable for increasing the fund's private credit investments, given the rising lending margins linked to increased macroeconomic risks and base rates climbing from zero to 5%, resulting in strong yields of 10-12% for senior lending to middle market companies.

Nuveen's 2023 EQuilibirum survey showed that more than 80% of global institutional investors intend to "expand their reach for yield," with nearly half of those respondents revaluating their traditional fixed income allocations, most commonly favouring private credit investments.

"We've seen a well-documented increase in the search for yield around the world. This rings especially true in Australia's superannuation market as ever-growing funds, and an aging population, mean post-retirement stage members are driving increased demand for consistent income opportunities," said Nuveen managing director and head of Australia Andrew Kleinig.

"Nuveen Private Capital is uniquely equipped with specialist partners, including Churchill and Arcmont Asset Management in Europe, to meet the demand for private capital from AustralianSuper and other local institutional investors."

Read more: AustralianSuperPrivate creditChurchill Asset ManagementMandateArcmont Asset ManagementInstitutional investmentNick WardNuveen Private Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Internal teams to manage 43% of super FUM by 2043: Data
Payday super protects most vulnerable: SMC
AustralianSuper slams Brookfield's Origin Energy bid
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct
Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors
Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate
QIC opens new international office
Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture
Netwealth to distribute private markets offering
AustralianSuper merges real assets functions

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

Hostplus ups fees on socially responsible option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Hostplus has notified members that the fees and costs for its Socially Responsible Investment - Balanced option are now "materially higher", blaming increased performance fees.

Government reports improved fiscal outlook

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
The federal government has released its 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), revealing a deficit reduction of $1.1 billion, an improvement of $12.8 billion from earlier projections.

Soul Patts raises stake in Perpetual

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:06PM
After its bid to acquire Perpetual was rejected, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has increased its ownership in the fund manager to 11.6%, according to a filing made yesterday.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.