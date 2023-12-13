AustralianSuper supersizes Churchill Asset Management mandate

AustralianSuper has bolstered its existing mandate with Nuveen affiliate, Churchill Asset Management, increasing the investment program size to US$1.5 billion.

The A$300 billion super fund and asset manager's partnership, first announced in December 2022, continues to target senior and unitranche loans to private equity-backed US middle market companies.

"AustralianSuper's latest instalment reinforces the strength of our strategic partnership and their confidence in both our strategy and the private credit market," said Churchill chief executive Ken Kencel .

"We believe we are currently in one of the most attractive investment environments in recent history, and we are pleased to provide AustralianSuper differentiated access to our directly originated, proprietary senior loan assets."

AustralianSuper, which manages over A$7 billion in private credit globally, hopes to triple its exposure to the asset class, through a combination of direct lending through its in-house investment team and strategic partnerships. The fund believes that private credit can offer attractive income and returns, alongside stability during uncertain economic conditions.

AustralianSuper head of private credit Nick Ward said the current climate is particularly favourable for increasing the fund's private credit investments, given the rising lending margins linked to increased macroeconomic risks and base rates climbing from zero to 5%, resulting in strong yields of 10-12% for senior lending to middle market companies.

Nuveen's 2023 EQuilibirum survey showed that more than 80% of global institutional investors intend to "expand their reach for yield," with nearly half of those respondents revaluating their traditional fixed income allocations, most commonly favouring private credit investments.

"We've seen a well-documented increase in the search for yield around the world. This rings especially true in Australia's superannuation market as ever-growing funds, and an aging population, mean post-retirement stage members are driving increased demand for consistent income opportunities," said Nuveen managing director and head of Australia Andrew Kleinig.

"Nuveen Private Capital is uniquely equipped with specialist partners, including Churchill and Arcmont Asset Management in Europe, to meet the demand for private capital from AustralianSuper and other local institutional investors."