Superannuation

AustralianSuper, LUCRF push ahead on merger

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 8 NOV 2021   12:34PM

The boards of $7.4 billion LUCRF Super and $230 billion AustralianSuper have approved a Heads of Agreement as they continue to advance discussions towards a merger.

This agreement follows the successful completion of due diligence by the two funds and their respective advisers.

LUCRF Super and AustralianSuper are now targeting a completed merger before the end of the 2021/2022 financial year.

The merger will be completed through a successor fund transfer deed, which will move LUCRF members over to AustralianSuper.

"We want to provide our members with a quick and seamless transition to AustralianSuper," LUCRF chief executive Charlie Donnelly said.

"A successfully completed merger with AustralianSuper will provide LUCRF Super members with market leading capabilities that will provide high performing investment products and quality services."

Meanwhile, AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder also welcomed the progress in merger discussions with LUCRF.

"AustralianSuper is looking forward to the next stage of the process. As the fund grows with new members joining every day, we remain focused on helping all members achieve their best financial position in retirement," Schroder said.

LUCRF's MySuper option was among the 13 funds that failed the Your Future, Your Super performance test in August.

The fund confirmed it was exploring a merger with AustralianSuper in July, signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

LUCRF Super, the Labor Union Cooperative Retirement Fund, was established in 1978 and has 132,000 members.

