Superannuation
AustralianSuper introduces insurance changes
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAR 2021   12:50PM

AustralianSuper and its insurer TAL are making several changes to insurance premiums that will amend work-cover ratings and see some members pay lower premiums.

Following its annual insurance review, Australia's largest superannuation fund, which reached $203 billion in assets under management at the end of 2020, nearly half of its 2.2 million members will pay lower premiums. Others however will see insurance costs go up.

From May 29, the average cost for industry division members will rise by 3.2%, while public sector members will pay 0.4% more.

A 45-year-old member for example, will pay $10.95 in total for death ($3.45), income protection ($5.65) and TPD ($1.85) cover per week, which includes a nine-cent increase per week or $4.68 extra per year.

A 25-year-old member for example, will pay $2.27 in total for death ($1.15), income protection ($0.67) and TPD ($0.45) cover per week. This is three cents less per week or $1.56 less per year.

Work ratings and pricing will change also from May 29. The Standard work rating will be known as Blue Collar and Low Risk will become White Collar. The Professional work rating will not change.

The prudential regulator is slamming the group insurance sector for delivering poor member outcomes off the back of a hoard of super funds - Living Super, HESTA, MTAA Super and LUCRF Super to name just a few - for increasing premiums for little or no value.

AustralianSuper group executive of strategy, brand and reputation Sarah Adams said: "In uncertain times, insurance plays a very important role in many people's lives. AustralianSuper provides insurance to members at cost and despite the uncertainty related to COVID-19 premiums are remaining fairly stable."

The super fund paid over $470 million across 9800 claims in year to June 2020 to members and their families. Its acceptance rate stood at 96.5%.

AustralianSuper said that it does not impose pandemic-related exclusions to group insurance cover and that normal terms and conditions and waiting periods apply.

"AustralianSuper members with active cover are covered for death, TPD and income protection claims resulting from COVID-19."

Adams commented that for many members insurance through AustralianSuper is still better value than buying directly from an insurer and it's easier to pay through super rather than their take home pay.

"As a result of this year's review AustralianSuper continues to meet its aim of keeping insurance costs to less than 1% of salary on average," she said.

