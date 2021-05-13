AustralianSuper, Club Plus to merge

AustralianSuper and Club Plus Super are working towards a merger, which would see the creation of a $207 billion fund.

Club Plus Super identified AustralianSuper as the right strategic, cultural and operational fit for its members and reached out to discuss combining the two funds, according to a statement.

Club Plus Super chief executive Stefan Strano said a merger is in the fund's members' best interests as it looks to "support and enhance the journey of our members to retire on their own terms".

"While most of our members join us at the start of their working lives, we recognise they need support across all stages of life, through careers that may span multiple industries," Strano said.

"We have been very impressed through this process with the steadfast member-first culture of AustralianSuper."

Club Plus was established in 1987, with a large proportion of its 65,000 members working in the hospitality and community clubs sectors.

AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk said initial discussions between the two parties have been positive.

"Members of the two funds have many similarities coming from a wide range of workplaces and being focused on the delivery of strong long-term performance," Silk said.

"This is a great opportunity for our two funds to get to know each other better as we work through the due diligence period."

Recent research from KPMG found that ongoing merger activity in Australia's super sector will likely result in just 12 funds managing close to 80% of all retirement savings. All 12 funds would also have more than $50 billion in funds under management.

The research takes into account mergers that are yet to be finalised, including those between Media Super and Cbus, and Sunsuper and QSuper.