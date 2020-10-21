NEWS
Superannuation
AustralianSuper backs cobalt miner
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 OCT 2020   12:47PM

The industry fund was a cornerstone investor in an ASX-listed mining stock's $45 million equity raise.

AustralianSuper invested $18.5 million in Jervois Mining, representing nearly 40% of the total raise.

It bought at 20.5 cents per JRV share, which is a 1.2% discount to the 10-day VWAP as at October 16.

Jervois is a $200 million market cap company with interests in nickel, cobalt, laterite, copper and scandium projects.

It said it will use the $45 million raise to acquire a nickel-cobalt refinery in Brazil, including purchase deposit, lease payments from March 2021 and restart study costs.

It will also use the money for Idaho Cobalt Operations.

The superannuation fund is already a Jervois shareholder. It participated in a July 2019 raise, which helped fund the feasibility study of the Idaho asset.

At July end, AustralianSuper partnered with the country's major greenhouse gas emitters to work towards a decarbonised future.

Read more: AustralianSuperJervois Mining
