Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper appoints first chief operating officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   4:41PM

The superannuation giant has promoted its group executive for finance and operations to the role.

Peter Curtis has been with the fund since 2006, having joined as senior manager, investments. He held that role for almost 13 years before being named to the group executive role.

His appointment is effective April 4.

In his new role, he will remain responsible for finance, legal and investment operations, while also taking on responsibility for technology services.

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder said the new role enables the fund to further enhance its operating rhythm as it grows globally.

"This is a key component in the delivery of our 2030 strategy and goal to be Australia's leading superannuation fund for members," he said.

"Mr Curtis has played a key role driving our internalisation strategy. His knowledge and insights will be essential in guiding the future operations of the fund in this new role."

Prior to joining AustralianSuper, Curtis served as head of product development at NAB for two years.

AustralianSuper also recently appointed former CareSuper chief risk officer Belinda Ray as head of internal audit.

Her appointment is also effective in April.

