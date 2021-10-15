AustralianSuper acquires Qantas site

As part of a consortium, AustralianSuper will acquire a 14-hectare redevelopment site from Qantas Airways worth $802 million.

AustralianSuper joined forces with logistics company LOGOS to take over the land, which is based in Mascot and located near Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, Port Botany, WestConnex and the M5/M8 Motorway.

The consortium plans to develop the site into a four-level ramp up, logistics, e-commerce and last-mile logistics hub that connects to Sydney Airport. The project is due to complete in December 2021 and is estimated to be worth over $2 billion.

AustralianSuper head of property Bevan Towning said: "This is a great opportunity for AustralianSuper to access an asset with significant growth potential over many years. Opportunities of this size and scale in such sought-after locations are rare."

The consortium is in talks with Qantas for other future development opportunities, such as the creation of a dedicated precinct for the airline and acquiring additional three hectares of land that adjoins some of the lots being sold.

The super fund's other partnerships with LOGOS include the acquisition of a 40% stake in Moorebank Logistics Park in July and the development of Wiri Logistics Estate in New Zealand in 2019.

Towning said the growing relationship with LOGOS in Australia and New Zealand is providing the fund with access to high-quality investments and development capability.

"AustralianSuper is looking to grow the property portfolio both here in Australia and internationally across many sectors including e-commerce and last-mile logistics hubs," he said.

AustralianSuper has over $10 billion invested in property globally, of which 42% is internally managed.