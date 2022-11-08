Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Australians worry about retirement - and maybe they should

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 8 NOV 2022   12:43PM

Retirement is overwhelmingly concerning Australians, with a nationally representative Finder survey showing over 12 million people harbour longevity risk worries.

The survey said 28% of respondents don't think they'll have enough super to stop work, and just 18% believe they'll amass enough money to retire "comfortably."

For reference, the ASFA Retirement Standard defines the super balance required to achieve a comfortable retirement at age 67 as $640,000 for couples, and $545,000 for singles.

Though, as previously reported by Financial Standard, ASFA's Retirement Standard was labelled too high by Super Consumers Australia. The consumer body said a pre-retiree couple only needs to save $402,000 by age 65 to achieve a joint annual income of $64,000.

Finder superannuation expert Alison Banney said insufficient super is a growing problem.

"Millions of Australians are not actually able to save enough to walk away from their jobs. Most people aspire to retire in their mid-60s - but many don't have enough for a comfortable retirement," she said.

The cost-of-living crisis has made it especially hard to plan for, she added.

Optimum Pensions' 'Planning for retirement with confidence' report noted that when it comes to retirement planning there's no crystal ball to determine how long savings will need to last.

However, 'the degree of confidence' regarding length of life are critical to understanding how long retirement income needs to last.

"The main metric quoted by the media and financial planners to determine retirees' possible planning horizons is average life expectancy. In other words, an estimated lifespan based on 50% confidence," the report said.

"Prudent financial planners know that approximately half of the population will live longer than average, and consequently might add a few years to the estimate. However, if a financial plan is designed on this basis, what happens if the retirement income reduces or even runs out?"

The report settles that this may result in retirees falling back on the Age Pension, which is less than ASFA's comfortable standard of living. As an alternative, it prescribed investing in efficient and effective lifetime income streams that guarantee continued income no matter the duration of life.

"Pooled longevity risk might be the answer and the missing ingredient in the retirement planning landscape. Lifetime income products use pooling to share the longevity risk and as a result, less funds are needed to ensure the security of each person's retirement income until their end of days," the report said.

"This grants peace of mind to cover the cost of anything unexpected and most importantly, the opportunity to enjoy a fulfilled and comfortable life."

Further, in another report titled 'You'll live longer than you think', Optimum Pensions managing director David Orford added new retirement product innovation in Australia means retirees can look to the best of both worlds - exposure to growth assets as well as the benefit of longevity protection to ensure their money never runs out.

"Australian retirees with a moderate to balanced attitude to retirement risk can allocate some of their assets to new investment-linked lifetime pensions that offer the ability to choose investment options with the potential to outperform a conventional annuity in the long term as well as a guarantee that their retirement income will continue for life - however long that might be - and broadly keep pace with inflation," Orford said.

Read more: Longevity riskRetirement incomeFinderOptimum PensionsAge PensionAlison BanneyASFA Retirement StandardDavid OrfordSuper Consumers Australia
