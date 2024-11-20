Newspaper icon
Australians satisfied with super performance: ASFA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 NOV 2024   12:17PM

New research from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) finds most Australians are satisfied with the returns their super fund is delivering, with only 6% deeming their fund's performance poor.

Surveying 1500 adults across all age groups, genders, geographical location, and education band, ASFA found close to two-thirds of respondents believe their fund's investment performance to be 'very good' or 'good'. In contrast, 6% said it was 'poor' or 'very poor'.

Those who believed their fund's performance to be poor were more likely to be aged 35-49 years and falling within the 'blue collar' category.

Satisfaction with investment performance also increases with age, it found; 71% of those aged over 65 were satisfied whereas just 46% of those under 34 years of age were.

In terms of super's purpose, about 70% of respondents view their super as a nest egg to fund retirement or as a means of preventing reliance on the Age Pension. Just 4% said they'd rather have access to those savings now for personal use; they were typically located in regional and rural areas.

"This research clearly shows Australians are happy with how their superannuation fund is performing and support its key role in providing for their retirement. We have a sophisticated, and well-functioning system which consistently delivers for Australians on its job - providing dignity in retirement," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"Superannuation investment is clearly delivering for a broad cross-section of Australian workers.

"This demonstrates that the diversity and choice within the Australian superannuation system is functioning well."

