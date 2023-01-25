Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Australians lack confidence in retirement: SSGA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 JAN 2023   12:48PM

A State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) Retirement Reality report has revealed a widespread lack of confidence in Australia's retirement system.

Despite recent changes to the Australian retirement system, including the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) reforms, aggressive super fund consolidation and launch of the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC), 40% of Australian respondents reported having little confidence in their preparedness for, or timing of, their retirement. Of note, low income and pre-retiree Australians had the least confidence.

Further, women were also less likely to feel financially prepared for retirement and have lower confidence in their ability to retire when they want.

SSGA's report found that inflation was the primary concern affecting retirement confidence. Respondents were also worried about the rising costs of mortgage and rent as well as their ability to save for retirement.

"There's clearly much work to be done, by both industry and government, in simplifying, explaining and confidence building for our national retirement system," the report said.

In the same vein, as previously reported by Financial Standard, a Fidelity International report also recently found that many Australians are ill-prepared for retirement, lacking control in the retirement process.

Further, Investment Trends research has shown that pre-retiree confidence levels are reaching near historic lows.

Meanwhile, according to the SSGA report, many Australians are prioritising flexibility in retirement income products, preferring products that provide access to savings during early retirement followed by stable income in later years. Budgeting for early retirement years is a major concern for respondents, with only 21% more concerned about budgeting for later years.

"This could reflect the backstop of the Age Pension as well as a behavioural present bias. However, it could equally reflect an expectation that successful management of finances in the early retirement years is a prerequisite to financial soundness in later years," the report said.

Other findings highlighted that most Australians would prefer to get their retirement income solution from the super fund that they are already using.

Additionally, it was found that Australians place a strong emphasis on sustainability, with most respondents supporting exclusions for industries such as tobacco, controversial weapons, and gambling.

On the results, SSGA head of investments, Australia Jonathan Shead commented: "We've seen plenty of financial turmoil as well as industry change over the last few years, but it doesn't seem to have shifted overall retirement confidence in Australia significantly."

"To me the survey suggests there are things both the industry and policy makers are doing right; like trying to find a good balance between flexibility and certainty in retirement incomes, or in member preferences for continuity by using the same provider for their retirement needs."

"Of course, significant retirement challenges remain, in cost pressures, in sustainability, and in gender outcomes. However, I think in many ways the Australian industry is coming from a position of strength."

Read more: RetirementState Street Global AdvisorsFidelity InternationalFinancial StandardInvestment TrendsJonathan SheadRetirement Income CovenantSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australians are unprepared for retirement: Fidelity
Industry fund tops personal super tables
FSC releases claims handling standard for super funds
Divestments impact Insignia FUMA
JANA management buys out Insignia stake
Australian Ethical flows driven by super
Managed accounts growth to continue: State Street
Spaceship reduces headcount, reorganises executive team
Government to close child sex abuser loophole in super
Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey

Editor's Choice

Global X to launch Covered Call ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Global X will soon roll out the local market's first fully systematic, index tracking covered call products.

Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The official Consumer Price Index jumped 1.9% in the December 2022 quarter, rising to the highest annual rate of inflation in over 30 years.

AMP warns $68m impairment expected

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AMP said impairment charges totaling a cool $68 million post-tax will see its 2022 statutory profits take a hit.

Divestments impact Insignia FUMA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Insignia Financial reported an increase in funds under management and administration (FUMA) in Q2 FY23 despite divesting from JANA and AET.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.