Australians lack confidence in retirement: SSGA

A State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) Retirement Reality report has revealed a widespread lack of confidence in Australia's retirement system.

Despite recent changes to the Australian retirement system, including the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) reforms, aggressive super fund consolidation and launch of the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC), 40% of Australian respondents reported having little confidence in their preparedness for, or timing of, their retirement. Of note, low income and pre-retiree Australians had the least confidence.

Further, women were also less likely to feel financially prepared for retirement and have lower confidence in their ability to retire when they want.

SSGA's report found that inflation was the primary concern affecting retirement confidence. Respondents were also worried about the rising costs of mortgage and rent as well as their ability to save for retirement.

"There's clearly much work to be done, by both industry and government, in simplifying, explaining and confidence building for our national retirement system," the report said.

In the same vein, as previously reported by Financial Standard, a Fidelity International report also recently found that many Australians are ill-prepared for retirement, lacking control in the retirement process.

Further, Investment Trends research has shown that pre-retiree confidence levels are reaching near historic lows.

Meanwhile, according to the SSGA report, many Australians are prioritising flexibility in retirement income products, preferring products that provide access to savings during early retirement followed by stable income in later years. Budgeting for early retirement years is a major concern for respondents, with only 21% more concerned about budgeting for later years.

"This could reflect the backstop of the Age Pension as well as a behavioural present bias. However, it could equally reflect an expectation that successful management of finances in the early retirement years is a prerequisite to financial soundness in later years," the report said.

Other findings highlighted that most Australians would prefer to get their retirement income solution from the super fund that they are already using.

Additionally, it was found that Australians place a strong emphasis on sustainability, with most respondents supporting exclusions for industries such as tobacco, controversial weapons, and gambling.

On the results, SSGA head of investments, Australia Jonathan Shead commented: "We've seen plenty of financial turmoil as well as industry change over the last few years, but it doesn't seem to have shifted overall retirement confidence in Australia significantly."

"To me the survey suggests there are things both the industry and policy makers are doing right; like trying to find a good balance between flexibility and certainty in retirement incomes, or in member preferences for continuity by using the same provider for their retirement needs."

"Of course, significant retirement challenges remain, in cost pressures, in sustainability, and in gender outcomes. However, I think in many ways the Australian industry is coming from a position of strength."