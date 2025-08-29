Australian Unity reveals profit turnaround

In the year to 30 June 2025, Australian Unity reported consolidated revenues of $2.6 billion, up $505.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $136.2 million, an increase of $65.8 million, and statutory profit after tax of $26.6 million, also improved on the prior year by $49.3 million.

The group's profit from continuing operations was $29.3 million, up from a $24 million loss in the prior year.

In the current reporting period, Australian Unity said it continued to make positive progress on the program of activity that it commenced in FY23 that included portfolio adjustments through acquisition and divestments and reshaping the technology function to create a sustainable and efficient operating model.

The group invested $70.2 million of non-recurring expenses into its integration and transformation programs during the financial year, adding that it expects these programs of work to be substantially complete by 31 December 2025.

During the year, Australian Unity announced the transfer of its banking business to Bank Australia. This is expected to be complete in November 2025.

It also announced the sale of Australian Unity Investments Limited (AUIL), the responsible entity of the Australian Unity Property Income Fund (PIF), to Newmark Capital.

Despite the positive results, Australian Unity said it faced challenges from regulatory changes and activity across many of its operating businesses, noting the delay in the implementation of the Aged Care Act.

"The nation experienced a highly fractious environment for the delivery of private healthcare and challenges related to private hospital operating models," Australian Unity said.

"Despite these challenges, which are ongoing, our insurances platform saw relatively stable policyholder numbers.

"While highly supportive of the majority of the aged care regulatory reforms, which will bring major changes in Home Health and Residential Aged Care, during the reporting period, the sector was disappointed by the lack of effective planning and real consultation that led to unheralded and last-minute deferral. The government delay of the release of some 83,000 home care packages at 30 June 2025 impacts individuals who critically need home care services and the sector's ability to recruit more care workers and deliver more critical care services."

Australian Unity managing director Rohan Mead said he was pleased with the progress the group has made.

"Seeing these emerging results from this ambitious program, confirms that the group is in a sound position for its strategic ambition of positively impacting the wellbeing of those that we serve, work with, and their communities," Mead said.

"These results were achieved alongside an additional $70.2 million investment of non-recurring transformation expenses this financial year. The current transformation program is expected to be substantially complete by 31 December 2025."