Australian Unity profits plummet

Australian Unity has seen its profits plummet more than 70% compared to the previous financial year, with the group noting the impacts of COVID-19 saw it miss out on about $26 million in profit.

Australian Unity reported a profit after income tax of $15 million for the 12 months to June end, down from $53 million the previous year.

Meantime, its total revenue and other income decreased to $1.412 billion, down from $1.608 billion the previous year, a 12.2% decline.

Australian Unity said the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 reduced its net profit before income tax by approximately $26 million.

"These impacts include the implementation of extraordinary measures to seek to protect aged care residents, home care customers and the employees who support them, the provision of hardship relief for health insurance and banking customers, and the effect of tightened economic circumstances and the equity market downturn on the financial position of many who invest with Australian Unity," it said.

Despite these pressures, Australian Unity's operating business generated overall revenue growth, up $10.4 million from the previous year.

However, this was offset by lower investment returns (down $18.9 million) and a $187.5 million decrease in benefit fund revenue, which the group blamed on reduced benefit fund investment earnings.

Total expenses were lower than the previous financial year, falling from $1.493 billion to $1.382 billion.

Overall operating expenses lifted by 2.2% or $28.7 million, thanks to higher health insurance net claims (up $4.6 million), increased debt provisioning (up $6.5 million) and higher client care costs (up $7.1 million).

Operating expenses were also impacted by costs associated with the group's corporate office moving to leased premises (a $7 million impairment), as well as some "timing-related costs" due to the inception of the new accounting standard on leases (approximately $5.4 million).

This saw operating earnings fall $23.4 million compared to the previous financial year.

In addition to other responses to the pandemic, the board of Australian Unity announced it would forgo 10% of its director fees from July 1 until December 2020.

Australian Unity also announced that its senior staff would receive no variable remuneration payments for the 2019-20 financial year.