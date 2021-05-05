Australian Unity Bank hires sporting legend

Australian Unity has appointed a former Olympian and an Order of Australia recipient to lead its banking division.

Kieren Perkins is to become the chief executive of Australian Unity Bank on July 1.

He spent 12 years at NAB where he held managerial roles across client experience, business development and NAB Private. He most recently managed the national call centre.

Prior to his career in banking, Perkins is best-known for winning Olympic gold medals in swimming.

He received the Medal of the Order of Australia and was the 1992 Young Australian of the Year.

Australian Unity chief executive for retail Christine Yates said that Perkins' combination of leadership, customer management, customer experience and operational delivery would support the bank as it worked to deliver its 'Banking that's good for you' growth agenda.

"Having worked with Kieren at NAB, I was impressed with his commitment to customers and his team and his passion for the important role banking plays in society," Yates said.

In joining Australian Unity, Perkins said: "As a proud Australian I have always felt the need to give back to the community that supported me to perform on the world stage."

"As I looked to make the next step in my career, the opportunity to use my experience in banking in a community focused organisation made Australian Unity a very exciting choice," he said.