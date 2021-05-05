NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Australian Unity Bank hires sporting legend
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 MAY 2021   12:21PM

Australian Unity has appointed a former Olympian and an Order of Australia recipient to lead its banking division.

Kieren Perkins is to become the chief executive of Australian Unity Bank on July 1.

He spent 12 years at NAB where he held managerial roles across client experience, business development and NAB Private. He most recently managed the national call centre.

Prior to his career in banking, Perkins is best-known for winning Olympic gold medals in swimming.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

He received the Medal of the Order of Australia and was the 1992 Young Australian of the Year.

Australian Unity chief executive for retail Christine Yates said that Perkins' combination of leadership, customer management, customer experience and operational delivery would support the bank as it worked to deliver its 'Banking that's good for you' growth agenda.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Having worked with Kieren at NAB, I was impressed with his commitment to customers and his team and his passion for the important role banking plays in society," Yates said.

In joining Australian Unity, Perkins said: "As a proud Australian I have always felt the need to give back to the community that supported me to perform on the world stage."

"As I looked to make the next step in my career, the opportunity to use my experience in banking in a community focused organisation made Australian Unity a very exciting choice," he said.

Read more: Order of AustraliaAustralian Unity BankOlympianKieren PerkinsNAB PrivateChristine Yates
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mercer hires from Australian Unity
Australian Unity names chief executive
NAB Private executive departs
JBWere to add 50 to team
Vale Ted Evans
NAB Private director starts new venture
Former First State chief joins TCorp
Former ANZ GM joins NAB
Abacus confirms new MD
JBWere team joins Koda Capital
Editor's Choice
New Islamic advice group launches, hires from MSC
KANIKA SOOD
A new Sydney dealer group focused on Muslim clients is looking to hire up to 50 financial advisers in the next 12 months, as it nabs MSC Group's chief operating officer to lead the business.
Pengana appoints manager for global equities
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana Capital has appointed a US-based fund manager to its global equities assets, after Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass's surprise walkout in March.
BetaShares opens NZ office, makes hire
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The exchange traded fund provider has established its first office in Auckland, New Zealand and has appointed a director to manage its adviser and institutional business across the ditch.
ASIC not recommending general advice change
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ASIC has confirmed it will not be recommending changing the label of 'general advice', after independent research commissioned by the regulator found such a move is unlikely to prevent consumer confusion.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.