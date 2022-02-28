Australian Unity appoints ESG lead

Australian Unity has bolstered its ESG capabilities with a new hire.

Parag Shinde has been appointed national manager - ESG, focussing on Australian Unity's property portfolio.

Shinde will be responsible for leading and implementing an ESG approach across Australian Unity's portfolio of listed and unlisted commercial properties.

Shinde was most recently senior manager, energy, and sustainability at Property NSW.

Prior to that, he was sustainability manager at Bouygues Construction,which in a joint venture with Lendlease constructed the $3 billion NorthConnex tunnel linking the M2 to the M1 in Sydney.

He was also previously a sustainability engineer with Mirvac.

Australian Unity executive general manager, property Mark Pratt said investors, tenants and in the company's properties should be the beneficiaries of Shinde's leadership.

"Parag's deep knowledge of property sustainability and climate change strategies will be invaluable in accelerating Australian Unity Property's ESG strategy, and his work will drive stronger environmental outcomes, greater social impact, and sustainable returns for investors," Pratt said

"As one of Australia's most trusted developers of commercial, healthcare and social infrastructure property, Australian Unity has a deep responsibility to delivering positive social and environmental outcomes through our investment, development, leasing and divestment activity."