Australian Retirement Trust hunts new chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 7 SEP 2023   12:58PM

Having successfully seen through the merger that created Australian Retirement Trust as well as several others that have swelled the fund to $260 billion, chief executive Bernard Reilly is set to leave.

Reilly has notified the ART board of his intention to depart the fund in February 2024. As such, recruitment firm Egon Zehnder has been appointed to find his replacement.

Reilly was first appointed chief executive of Sunsuper in October 2019 and, one month later, news broke of plans to merge Sunsuper with QSuper. It was confirmed in March 2021 that the merger would go ahead, at which time it was announced Reilly would serve as chief executive of the merged entity.

The merger was completed in February 2022, creating ART, and Reilly's time at the fund will come to an end on ART's second birthday.

"Bern will leave an incredible legacy, having played an integral role in delivering Australia's largest superannuation merger to create Australian Retirement Trust back in February 2022," ART chair Andrew Fraser said.

"Bern has expertly guided Australian Retirement Trust to deliver merger benefits to our more than 2.3 million members and grow funds under administration to more than $260 billion. But I think the thing Bern should be proudest of, and a true testament to his leadership capabilities, is the culture he has helped grow across our organisation."

For his part, Reilly said he is honoured to have been ART's inaugural chief executive.

"This has been an enormous decision for my family and me, but I know that I am stepping away at the right time for Australian Retirement Trust," he said.

He paid tribute to ART's broader executive team which he described as highly experienced and talented and has this year been significantly restructured to position the fund for growth. This included appointing a new chief strategy officer, chief of retirement and chief member officer, among other executive roles.

"This is an exciting time, as Australian Retirement Trust enters its next chapter as one of Australia's leading superannuation funds, I'm excited to continue watching the fund grow as one of its members," Reilly said.

Just last month Reilly was named the FEAL Fund Executive of the Year, with FEAL highlighting his leadership of ART through its original merger and throughout subsequent mergers with the likes of Australia Post Superannuation Scheme, Alcoa Super, Woolworths and Endeavour Group, and Oracle Super, as well as ongoing mergers with AvSuper and Commonwealth Bank Group Super.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustBernard ReillyFEALSunsuperAustralia Post Superannuation SchemeAlcoa SuperAndrew FraserAvSuperCommonwealth Bank Group SuperEgon ZehnderEndeavour GroupOracle SuperWoolworths
Editor's Choice

Life Sherpa rolls out investment solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Hybrid advice provider Life Sherpa is partnering with OpenInvest to offer a low-cost managed investment portfolio solution for clients with low balances.

APRA finds signs of step change in remuneration practices

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
APRA has found early signs of change in the remuneration practices of financial services entities in a review of how Prudential Standard CPS 511 has been applied.

Aware Super, Altis buy Crown Group site

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:12PM
Aware Super's real estate arm, in partnership with Altis Property Partners, has snapped up Crown's Mastery site for $121 million.

Cbus unveils new leadership team

KARREN VERGARA
Cbus has made a raft of leadership changes that include appointing a deputy chief investment officer and chief operating officer.

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
