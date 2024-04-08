Australian housing crisis escalates as affordability worsens

Rising interest rates and weak disposable income growth have caused housing affordability to drop to its lowest point in decades, according to Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) senior economists.

The economists pointed out that Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data from February revealed a significant decline in building approvals to an annualised rate of 150,000, with a marked weakness in new home construction loan approvals.

They said while housing affordability deteriorates, strong population growth - 635,000 in 2022-23, with an expected 510,000 increase in 2023-24 - continues to drive housing demand, necessitating an additional 200,000 homes.

"ABS data for the labour force and overseas arrivals and departures suggests upside risk to these population projections, and hence, upside risk to estimates of underlying housing demand," they said.

"Supply has been unable to keep pace with this rapid demand growth."

Exacerbating the constraints on housing supply, bankruptcies in the construction industry have eroded consumer confidence, swaying many towards buying existing homes over building new ones, resulting in fewer building approvals and a depressed construction pipeline.

Consequently, the government's goal to construct 1.2 million new homes over the next five years will be "a challenge to achieve."

"With supply constrained and underlying demand still strong, the housing market faces excess demand pressures. This is why prices and rents continue to rise despite affordability constraints," the economists said.

In a related economic development, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate hikes last year, with a backdrop of a continuing population boom, UBS has slightly increased its GDP growth forecast.

UBS projects a year-over-year GDP growth of 1.6% for 2024, up from the initial 1.5%, and an increase to 2.2% for 2025, from 2.1%, marginally above consensus estimates.

Meanwhile, regarding the RBA's policy stance, UBS aligns with a more hawkish view compared to consensus and market expectations, predicting that the reserve bank will maintain a higher-for-longer cash rate.

"We still expect the first rate cut of 25 basis points will not be until November 2024; and the RBA will lag global easing," UBS economists said.

"We still see a relatively slow easing cycle of 25 basis points per quarter, to 3.10% by end-2025."