Superannuation

Australian Food Super to transition to age-based premiums

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 7 OCT 2025   12:19PM

Australian Food Super is transitioning its insurance offering to age-based pricing, with older members to pay much more for cover.

For insurance purposes, Australian Food Super members are categorised as either manual workers or office workers.

For manual workers of all ages, the annual premium to date for life, TPD and income protection cover, was $530.40.

From November 1, members between the ages of 33 and 45 will only pay $455. However, members over 46 years of age will see their premiums increase significantly, with those between the ages of 46 and 55 to pay $711.80 per year, and those 56-70 years to pay $929.24.

Meanwhile, members in the office workers category have all been paying $475.80 per year in premiums.

Now, the cost will be $354.28 for 33-45-year-olds, while it will increase to $527.28 for 46-55-year-olds and $718.12 for 56-70-year-olds.

These premiums assume the member has default cover of two units of life, one unit of TPD, and seven units of income protection.

The super fund said fee changes align costs with risks, ensuring premiums reflect the likelihood of claims, while the review identified opportunities for enhancing product features and services, including 'teleclaims', streamlining online lodgment and tracking and reducing the TPD waiting period from six months to three months, the super fund said.

"Following our most recent review, we have selected a new insurance partner, TAL, and worked closely with them to ensure their offering reflects the unique needs of our membership," Australian Food Super said.

"We regularly review our insurance program to ensure it continues to meet the needs of our members."

Australian Food Super is also making other changes to its offering, including increasing the maximum monthly default income protection from $2500 to $3500, meaning that the benefit level has expanded to cover a greater salary (75% of a salary of $40,000 to $56,000).

Australian Food Super appointed TAL as its group insurer in September 2024, replacing MetLife.

In the previous financial year, the fund's MySuper Balanced option returned 7.37% in the 12 months to 30 June 2025, while its Growth and Secure (lowest risk strategy) options returned 8.68% and 3.85% respectively.

Australian Food Super was previously known as AMIST Super.

