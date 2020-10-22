Australian Ethical executive departs

Australian Ethical's head of people and culture has left the business after seven years.

A spokesperson for Australian Ethical confirmed Fiona Horan returned to her native Ireland after over 25 years in Australia in October.

"In line with our focus on enhancing an innovation culture, the People & Culture department is now reporting through to the chief strategy & innovation officer Marion Enander," the spokesperson said.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo told Financial Standard Horan was an appreciated member of the team.

"Fiona has made a massive contribution to Australian Ethical over the years and will be sorely missed. We wish her all the best," he said.

Over her time in Australia Horan worked in a number of human resources roles at financial institutions including State Street, Commonwealth Bank and Pioneer Investments.

Additionally, she was a founding partner of Human Edge, specialising in executive coaching, leadership development and human resources consulting.

Last month, Australian Ethical announced two new appointments; one being an internal hire and the other from BlackRock.

Jeannie Bredberg was named as senior manager - adviser relationships for Victoria, while Russell Menzies will take on the role of manager - adviser relationships for Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand.