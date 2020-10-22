NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Australian Ethical executive departs
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 22 OCT 2020   11:29AM

Australian Ethical's head of people and culture has left the business after seven years.

A spokesperson for Australian Ethical confirmed Fiona Horan returned to her native Ireland after over 25 years in Australia in October.

"In line with our focus on enhancing an innovation culture, the People & Culture department is now reporting through to the chief strategy & innovation officer Marion Enander," the spokesperson said.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo told Financial Standard Horan was an appreciated member of the team.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"Fiona has made a massive contribution to Australian Ethical over the years and will be sorely missed. We wish her all the best," he said.

Over her time in Australia Horan worked in a number of human resources roles at financial institutions including State Street, Commonwealth Bank and Pioneer Investments.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Additionally, she was a founding partner of Human Edge, specialising in executive coaching, leadership development and human resources consulting.

Last month, Australian Ethical announced two new appointments; one being an internal hire and the other from BlackRock.

Jeannie Bredberg was named as senior manager - adviser relationships for Victoria, while Russell Menzies will take on the role of manager - adviser relationships for Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand.

Read more: Australian EthicalFiona HoranBlackRockCommonwealth BankFinancial StandardHuman EdgeJeannie BredbergJohn McMurdoMarion EnanderRussell Menzies
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock clamps down on work romances
Australian Ethical cuts fees
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
CBA progresses with divestment to AIA
Fresh fundies outperform
CBA executive pay voted in
Budget commitment to aged care not good enough
Big banks face shareholder action
Super funds lag on disclosure
Superhero nabs new recruits
Editor's Choice
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
KANIKA SOOD
At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.
IFM Investors executive director departs
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7355LKlB