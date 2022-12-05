Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Australian Ethical appoints chief executive, superannuation

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 5 DEC 2022   10:37AM

Christian Super boss Ross Piper has been appointed chief executive, superannuation at Australian Ethical following the merger between the two funds.

Piper, who joins the leadership team, will oversee the firm's superannuation business and operations for the broader business.

Piper brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience to the role, including with Macquarie Bank, World Vision International, Christian Super and AgroInvest.

He currently sits on various other boards for organisations focused on social enterprise and technology and is a director of the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia.

Meanwhile, Conrad Tsang is Australian Ethical's chief technology officer.

Incidentally, last week Nathan Buttigieg departed Christian Super for NGS Super as head of the transformation. And Walter Ius joins the merged fund as customer service manager.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

In the newly created role of technology head, Tsang will be responsible for developing sustainable technology across the business.

He joins Australian Ethical from HSBC Australia, where he was head of IT for retail banking and wealth.

Australian Ethical managing director John McMurdo commented that the calibre of the two executives will build on an already strong executive team.

"Ross and Conrad each bring to Australian Ethical a range of skills and experience that will assist in accelerating key parts of our growth strategy and enhancing our technological capabilities to ensure we are offering our customers a best-in-class digital experience to manage their investments," he said.

Read more: Australian EthicalChristian SuperRoss PiperConrad TsangJohn McMurdoMacquarie BankNathan ButtigiegWalter Ius
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Ethical, Christian Super merger finalised
Australian Ethical lowers fees
MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009
Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger
Australian Ethical chief investment officer resigns
Blue Orbit signs distribution deal
Australian Ethical sees profits drop, record super flows
Lutheran Super merger imminent
Wellington Management hires from GAM Investments
Macquarie appoints directors to bank board

Editor's Choice

Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Following education reforms, analysis of financial advisers' tertiary qualifications suggests the advice sector is now among the most highly educated professions in Australia.

Qualitas promotes to newly created role

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

ASIC launches civil action against American Express

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:55AM
ASIC has commenced the first ever court case in relation to alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

Magellan FUM back at $50bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:07PM
Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.