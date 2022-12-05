Australian Ethical appoints chief executive, superannuation

Christian Super boss Ross Piper has been appointed chief executive, superannuation at Australian Ethical following the merger between the two funds.

Piper, who joins the leadership team, will oversee the firm's superannuation business and operations for the broader business.

Piper brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience to the role, including with Macquarie Bank, World Vision International, Christian Super and AgroInvest.

He currently sits on various other boards for organisations focused on social enterprise and technology and is a director of the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia.

Meanwhile, Conrad Tsang is Australian Ethical's chief technology officer.

Incidentally, last week Nathan Buttigieg departed Christian Super for NGS Super as head of the transformation. And Walter Ius joins the merged fund as customer service manager.

In the newly created role of technology head, Tsang will be responsible for developing sustainable technology across the business.

He joins Australian Ethical from HSBC Australia, where he was head of IT for retail banking and wealth.

Australian Ethical managing director John McMurdo commented that the calibre of the two executives will build on an already strong executive team.

"Ross and Conrad each bring to Australian Ethical a range of skills and experience that will assist in accelerating key parts of our growth strategy and enhancing our technological capabilities to ensure we are offering our customers a best-in-class digital experience to manage their investments," he said.