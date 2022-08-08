Newspaper icon
Investment

Australian Eagle team to join Montgomery IM

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 8 AUG 2022   12:20PM

The team at Australian Eagle Asset Management will join Montgomery Investment Management as part of a new partnership next month.

The six-person team, led by chief investment officer Sean Sequeira and senior portfolio manager Alan Kwan, will join under a sub-investment manager partnership agreement focused on Australian domestic large cap equities.

Australian Eagle's long-only strategy, which has returned 11.51% since its 2005 inception, will complement Montgomery's existing offerings, the Montgomery Fund and the Montgomery [Private] Fund.

There are also plans to expand the partnership by introducing new strategies, including the long-short Australian Eagle Trust.

"We're a great fit with Montgomery and are delighted to be entering into our partnership. Montgomery enjoys deep investor and industry relationships, expertise in managing funds which are available to retail investors and a trusted brand that has been well earned through its long-term focus on meeting clients' needs," Sequeira said.

This is the fourth partnership Montgomery has established. It has the Montgomery Lucent joint venture for Aussie small caps, a distribution relationship with Polen Capital for global equities, and another with Aura Group for alternative income.

"We look forward to working closely with Sean, Alan and the whole Australian Eagle team with a focus on delivering strong returns to our clients. The Australian Eagle team has a strong track record of outperforming the market by following a quality-and valuation-focused investment approach that is closely aligned with our own. Until now Australian Eagle's long-only strategy has only been available to institutional and some separately managed account clients, so we are excited to have Australian Eagle bring this capability to a portfolio for a retail trust structure in the Australian market," Montgomery Investment Management founder and chair Roger Montgomery said.

"The partnership delivers on our strategy to form alliances with leading managers in Australia and overseas to offer clients more investment choices amid changing market conditions."

The relationship will commence with a review of their respective portfolios, starting with a little under 40% common holdings.

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for Montgomery Investment Management confirmed the departures of Montgomery Fund portfolio managers Joseph Kim and Andreas Lundberg, as well as Montgomery [Private] Fund portfolio manager Stuart Jackson. Kim is also Montgomery Investment Management's head of fundamental research.

