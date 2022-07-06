Newspaper icon
Australian corporate debt dwindles: Janus Henderson

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:46PM

Janus Henderson analysis found that Australian corporate debt has fallen 21.5% over 12 months because of booming cash flows from local miners.

Sharp rebounds in profits among Australian companies along with debt repayments have pushed Australia's corporate debt-to-equity ratio to its lowest level in eight years.

Comparatively, globally net corporate debt dropped by 1.9% in 2021/22.

While this pales to Australian figures, Janus Henderson said this was still significant because it means companies around the world have begun repaying debts for the first time since 2014/15.

Janus Henderson head of Australian fixed interest Jay Sivapalan said: "Our view is that economic growth within Australia in the very near term is likely to remain strong with labour markets strengthening driven by pent-up economic activity from the pandemic period and deferred consumption."

"That said, a pandemic downturn 'like no other', means that a recovery 'like no other' is likely to be experienced. At the very least, the pricing of corporate bonds will need to adjust for current dynamics as economies re-emerge from the economic nadir."

Sivapalan continued: "Delinquencies and defaults of non-government assets are almost certain to lift from their historically low levels when the policy support enjoyed over the past few years is withdrawn."

"With this in mind, avoiding the temptation to buy lower-quality credit while this policy normalisation is underway will be important.

"There is no doubt that a bear market is an uncomfortable place for investors, but for those looking at corporate bonds, yields are far more attractive than in recent years. Amongst the volatility lies some great targeted investment opportunities in higher-rated, higher-quality corporate debt securities."

Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden added: "Debt plays a valuable role in a well-functioning economy and in well-managed companies."

"While recently we have seen malaise in bond markets, there is nothing like a 'one-in-40-year event' to test portfolios and reaffirm the need for investors to have a long-term mindset."

According to the Janus Henderson report, "debt in moderation is a good thing."

The report said: "As a rule, equity finance is more expensive than debt. Debt is cheaper partly because interest expense is tax-deductible, so debt is a tax-efficient way to finance investment. But more importantly, lenders face less risk of loss than shareholders and so provide finance more cheaply."

"Shareholders welcome the use of an appropriate level of debt as it has the potential to multiply their gains, though it also multiplies any losses."

Though, the report commented that an appropriate level of debt for a company was primarily influenced by geography, the industry concerned and, in some cases, cultural factors.

