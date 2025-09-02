Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named

The finalists for the Alternative Future Foundation's annual Australian Alternative Investment Awards have been revealed.

To be presented on September 24 at the Hedge Funds Rock fundraising dinner as part of Sydney Alternative Investment Week, the awards recognise the very best in Australia's alternative investment funds and asset management industry.

There are 13 awards up for grabs, 11 of which have up to three finalists each. The coveted Fund Manager of the Year award and the award for Contribution to the Australian Alternative Funds Industry do not have finalists, with the winners to be named on the night. All awards and finalists are listed below.

In addition to recognising excellence in the alternatives space, the event will also raise some much-needed funds for the Alternative Future Foundation's four charity partners. This year, they are Redkite, Tranby, Noro Music Therapy, and Women's Community Shelters.

Redkite supports young people with cancer and their families; Tranby is Australia's oldest Indigenous education provider; Noro Music Therapy uses music to improve the wellbeing of those with disabilities and mental health challenges; and Women's Community Shelters provides safe emergency accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

"A huge thank you to our generous award sponsors for their ongoing support - and to everyone who helps drive the Foundation's work for our four key charities. The fundraising, the awards, the inspiring (and often funny) fund videos, and the valuable networking all make this an unforgettable night," Alternative Future Foundation chair Michael Gallagher said.

The event, which is sponsored by La Trobe Financial, will be held at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney from 6pm on Wednesday, September 24. To secure tickets or a table, head to the Hedge Funds Rock website.

Financial Standard is proud to be the media partner of Sydney Alternative Investment Week, running September 22-26 at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney. You can find more information on the week's program of events and purchase tickets by heading to the Sydney Alternative Investment Week website.

The full list of award finalists is as below.