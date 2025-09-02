Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named

BY STAFF WRITER  |  TUESDAY, 2 SEP 2025   1:00PM

The finalists for the Alternative Future Foundation's annual Australian Alternative Investment Awards have been revealed.

To be presented on September 24 at the Hedge Funds Rock fundraising dinner as part of Sydney Alternative Investment Week, the awards recognise the very best in Australia's alternative investment funds and asset management industry.

There are 13 awards up for grabs, 11 of which have up to three finalists each. The coveted Fund Manager of the Year award and the award for Contribution to the Australian Alternative Funds Industry do not have finalists, with the winners to be named on the night. All awards and finalists are listed below.

In addition to recognising excellence in the alternatives space, the event will also raise some much-needed funds for the Alternative Future Foundation's four charity partners. This year, they are Redkite, Tranby, Noro Music Therapy, and Women's Community Shelters.

Redkite supports young people with cancer and their families; Tranby is Australia's oldest Indigenous education provider; Noro Music Therapy uses music to improve the wellbeing of those with disabilities and mental health challenges; and Women's Community Shelters provides safe emergency accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

"A huge thank you to our generous award sponsors for their ongoing support - and to everyone who helps drive the Foundation's work for our four key charities. The fundraising, the awards, the inspiring (and often funny) fund videos, and the valuable networking all make this an unforgettable night," Alternative Future Foundation chair Michael Gallagher said.

The event, which is sponsored by La Trobe Financial, will be held at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney from 6pm on Wednesday, September 24. To secure tickets or a table, head to the Hedge Funds Rock website.

Financial Standard is proud to be the media partner of Sydney Alternative Investment Week, running September 22-26 at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney. You can find more information on the week's program of events and purchase tickets by heading to the Sydney Alternative Investment Week website.

The full list of award finalists is as below.

Best Emerging Manager Fund
Blackwattle Investment Partners
Minotaur
System Capital

Best Long Short Equity Fund
Antipodes Global Fund
PM Capital Global Companies Fund

Best Market Neutral Fund
Acadian Defensive Income-Class A
Karara Market Neutral Plus Fund Series 1
Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha

Best Global Macro & Managed Futures Fund
BlackRock Tactical Opportunities XAUDHAcc
Ironbark Fulcrum Div Absolute Return Fund

Best Multi Strategy Fund
Alvia Family Office
Cor Capital
Datt Capital Absolute Return A

Best Alternative Fixed Income & Credit Fund
Perpetual - Pure Credit Alpha Fund - Class W
PM Capital

Best Private Debt Manager
MA Secured Loan Series - Class A
Metrics Credit - Wholesale Investment Trust
Mosaic Private

Best Sustainable Investment Manager
Australian Ethical
Longreach Alternatives
Metrics Credit Partners

Best Offshore Manager Operating in Australia
BlackRock
Franklin Templeton
Partners Group

Best Investor Supporting Australian Managers
Bennelong Funds Management
Koda Capital
Pinnacle Investment Management

Best Listed Alternative Investment Product
Gryphon Capital Income Trust
L1 Long Short Fund
Metrics Master Income Trust

Read more: Alternative Future FoundationSydney Alternative Investment WeekBlackRockHedge Funds RockPM CapitalAlvia Family OfficeAustralian EthicalBennelong Funds ManagementBlackwattle Investment PartnersCor CapitalDatt CapitalFinancial StandardFranklin TempletonGryphon Capital Income TrustKoda CapitalL1 Long Short FundLa Trobe FinancialLongreach AlternativesMetrics Credit PartnersMetrics Master Income TrustMichael GallagherMinotaurCapitalMosaic PrivatePartners GroupPinnacle Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
Platinum client yanks $580m
Alternatives, international equities dominate mandates
VG1 replaces investment manager, books massive loss
Norway sovereign wealth fund divests 11 Israeli companies, cuts mandates
MLC adds term deposits, ETFs to Expand
Metrics hires for newly created role
NGS Super readies for admin transformation
Vale Raymond Mason
Binance under microscope over loose controls

Editor's Choice

Platinum client yanks $580m

KARREN VERGARA
An institutional client will pull about $580 million from Platinum Investment Management.

Legalsuper updates investment, insurance fees

KARREN VERGARA
Legalsuper has introduced several changes to its investment options' objectives and fees, as well as some insurance costs.

Societe Generale fined $3.88m

ELIZA BAVIN
Societe Generale was fined by the Market Disciplinary Panel for failing to prevent suspicious orders from being placed.

Chalmers opens Investor Front Door pilot

ELIZA BAVIN
The initiative has launched, aimed at streamlining how investors engage with the government to assist in fast-tracking major projects.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media