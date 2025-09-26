Newspaper icon
Economics

Australia, UK regulators exchange insights

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   11:52AM

The UK and Australia have exchanged information on their respective approaches to financial markets, pension structures, and digital asset advancement at the inaugural UK-Australia Joint Financial Regulatory Forum.

The virtual forum was chaired by director general of HM Treasury Gwyneth Nurse and Australian Treasury deputy secretary James Kelly, accompanied by representatives from the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

Both sides expressed their support for multilateralism, drawing on Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey's priorities, which include mitigating risks from the non-bank financial institutions sector and effective surveillance to identify vulnerabilities in the financial system.

Both countries also discussed their respective pension landscapes, assessing their current frameworks while outlining measures to support improvements in outcomes for pensioners. The group has also committed to engaging further bilaterally on pensions.

Meanwhile, digital assets were a key discussion point, as both countries continue to eye the opportunities presented by the sector.

Yesterday, assistant treasurer Daniel Mulino proposed new legislation to strengthen security and confidence in investments across the sector - suggesting that all crypto providers carry an Australian financial services licence.

The government is welcoming industry feedback on the proposal. The consultation will remain open until October 24.

The chairs noted that "additional conversations" will take place between UK and Australian officials, including discussions on open finance and sustainable finance. These conversations will help share expertise from the UK and Australia on topics such as fund labels for sustainable investment products, climate-related financial disclosures, transition planning, and the opportunities presented by enhanced data in financial services.

There will be an ongoing discussion on approaches to stablecoins and respective regulatory developments in international fora (such as the FSB and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions) and bilaterally. The government also plans to consider further options for joint working and supervisory cooperation.

The discussions align with the commitments outlined in the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement, signed in 2021. The forum was followed by an industry-led UK-Australia business roundtable on September 25, extending the discussions held at the forum.

