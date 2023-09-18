Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Australia sees modest uptick in HNWIs: Study

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 18 SEP 2023   12:26PM

The number of Australian investors holding more than $1 million of investable assets increased by 10,000 in the past year to 635,000, according to Investment Trends' latest research.

The 2023 High Net Worth Investor Report, sponsored by Praemium, is based on a quantitative online survey conducted between June and July in which 1531 high-net-worth investors (HNWIs) participated.

It shows Australia's HNWIs have returned to 2021 levels following a short-lived decline last year to 625,000.

The study found those with $2.5 million - $5 million of investible wealth have seen the most significant growth in the past 12 months, now 313,000 people strong, up from 266,000 in 2022. Collectively, they control $2.47 trillion, up from $2.26 trillion last year.

This segment also saw the highest proportion of inflows to outflows, with 21% of this year's cohort graduating from a lower wealth bracket.

Interestingly, those who made substantial changes to their portfolio over the last 12 months were vastly more likely than the control group to have considered the prevailing interest rate on cash when making their investment decisions.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

On the whole, Australian HNWIs held nearly $3 trillion in investable assets, net of debt and excluding superannuation, family-owned businesses, and the family home, but including SMSF assets.

According to the report, more HNWIs than ever have self-managed super funds (SMSFs), and the wealthier they are the greater that percentage. While 56% in the $1 million - $2.5 million bracket have SMSFs, this rose to 90% in the $10 million -$70 million bracket.

Despite a reticence to seek guidance, HNWIs acknowledged "a need for advice" with inheritance and estate planning, intergenerational advice, and aged care ranking.

Praemium said the need for advice in these areas is now at its highest in the three years it has been sponsoring this research.

However, the three key reasons HNWIs given for not seeking advice were that they prefer to only seek advice when they need it; can manage their own financial affairs; and lack of confidence in advisers' expertise.

"There remains demand for several key advice areas among HNWIs - including inheritance and estate planning, strategies to reduce tax, portfolio review, retirement planning and intergenerational advice - but challenges and opportunities remain for advisers, and others in the financial advice industry, to offer services tailored to what investors want," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

When asked how much they'd be willing to pay to plug this advice gap, on average respondents said $2800. The median answer was just $1000.

Wamsteker said platform providers need to continue to update and improve technology solutions, to provide advisers with the tools that clients value.

"An integrated digital experience, automated tax and performance reporting and access to new and sophisticated investment opportunities on a single platform are priorities for HNWIs," he said.

"Advisers who are equipped with market-leading technology and product solutions will be able to better meet the needs of HNWIs."

Wamsteker said the amount of Australian HNWIs' wealth that does not sit on platforms remains another challenge for everyone in the industry, including platform providers.

"Advisers and their clients need platforms that can cater for custody and non-custody assets alike, so clients' total wealth can be viewed and assessed," he said.

Read more: PraemiumInvestment TrendsAnthony Wamsteker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Praemium reports strong growth in FY23
Financial Standard kicks off Power50 voting
Financial advice firms profits jumps: Research
Platform comparison fintech launches
Sequoia hires chief operating officer
Online investor numbers dip as cost-of-living bites
Advisers service 120 clients on average
Praemium hires governance, risk chief
High value investors playing it safe: Report
SMSF advisers navigate new regulation: Survey

Editor's Choice

Financial planning veteran launches ideas exchange

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
TownsendCobain Private Wealth partner Tim Townsend has launched a forum-based initiative, WealthLeaders eXchange, targeting financial advisers involved in the investment decision-making process and with client assets of at least $200 million.

Australia sees modest uptick in HNWIs: Study

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:26PM
The number of Australian investors holding more than $1 million of investable assets increased by 10,000 in the past year to 635,000, according to Investment Trends' latest research.

CalPERS investment chief tenders resignation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:54AM
The chief investment officer of the largest pension fund in the US has resigned after just 18 months in the role.

The Wealth Designers in expansion mode

KARREN VERGARA
The Wealth Designers is expanding its footprint nationwide and internationally as it partners with a veteran financial adviser to mark its presence in Europe and the UK.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

SEP
21

FINSIA WA Young Finance Professionals networking evening 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.