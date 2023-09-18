Australia sees modest uptick in HNWIs: Study

The number of Australian investors holding more than $1 million of investable assets increased by 10,000 in the past year to 635,000, according to Investment Trends' latest research.

The 2023 High Net Worth Investor Report, sponsored by Praemium, is based on a quantitative online survey conducted between June and July in which 1531 high-net-worth investors (HNWIs) participated.

It shows Australia's HNWIs have returned to 2021 levels following a short-lived decline last year to 625,000.

The study found those with $2.5 million - $5 million of investible wealth have seen the most significant growth in the past 12 months, now 313,000 people strong, up from 266,000 in 2022. Collectively, they control $2.47 trillion, up from $2.26 trillion last year.

This segment also saw the highest proportion of inflows to outflows, with 21% of this year's cohort graduating from a lower wealth bracket.

Interestingly, those who made substantial changes to their portfolio over the last 12 months were vastly more likely than the control group to have considered the prevailing interest rate on cash when making their investment decisions.

On the whole, Australian HNWIs held nearly $3 trillion in investable assets, net of debt and excluding superannuation, family-owned businesses, and the family home, but including SMSF assets.

According to the report, more HNWIs than ever have self-managed super funds (SMSFs), and the wealthier they are the greater that percentage. While 56% in the $1 million - $2.5 million bracket have SMSFs, this rose to 90% in the $10 million -$70 million bracket.

Despite a reticence to seek guidance, HNWIs acknowledged "a need for advice" with inheritance and estate planning, intergenerational advice, and aged care ranking.

Praemium said the need for advice in these areas is now at its highest in the three years it has been sponsoring this research.

However, the three key reasons HNWIs given for not seeking advice were that they prefer to only seek advice when they need it; can manage their own financial affairs; and lack of confidence in advisers' expertise.

"There remains demand for several key advice areas among HNWIs - including inheritance and estate planning, strategies to reduce tax, portfolio review, retirement planning and intergenerational advice - but challenges and opportunities remain for advisers, and others in the financial advice industry, to offer services tailored to what investors want," Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

When asked how much they'd be willing to pay to plug this advice gap, on average respondents said $2800. The median answer was just $1000.

Wamsteker said platform providers need to continue to update and improve technology solutions, to provide advisers with the tools that clients value.

"An integrated digital experience, automated tax and performance reporting and access to new and sophisticated investment opportunities on a single platform are priorities for HNWIs," he said.

"Advisers who are equipped with market-leading technology and product solutions will be able to better meet the needs of HNWIs."

Wamsteker said the amount of Australian HNWIs' wealth that does not sit on platforms remains another challenge for everyone in the industry, including platform providers.

"Advisers and their clients need platforms that can cater for custody and non-custody assets alike, so clients' total wealth can be viewed and assessed," he said.