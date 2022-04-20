Newspaper icon
Investment

Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 APR 2022   12:32PM

Australia's first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is expected to list on the Cboe Australia platform as soon as next week.

The race to be the first physically backed Bitcoin ETF in Australia will be between Cosmos Asset Management and ETF Securities.

However, these new developments come with interesting caveats.

Unlike other global Bitcoin ETFs, Cosmos Asset Management won't invest in Bitcoin directly, but rather in shares of Purpose Investment's Bitcoin ETF.

Of note, Purpose Investment's Bitcoin ETF claimed to be the world's first Bitcoin ETF. In February 2022 the company celebrated its one-year anniversary since its official launch in Toronto; it currently has US$1.6 billion of assets under management (AUM).

A day after its one-year anniversary, Cosmos Asset Management announced a joint venture partnership with Purpose Investments. The joint venture aimed to allow the business to deliver new and innovative digital currency products to market.

At the time Cosmos chief executive Dan Annan said: "Combined with our deep experience in the ETF and crypto space, together we are well placed to provide greater choice and diversity to Australian investors."

"There's increasing investor demand for access to new cryptocurrency and emerging technology investment opportunities and in partnership with Purpose Investments, we're delighted to be able to lead the way in delivering new, sought-after products to market in this growing new asset class."

Similarly, ETF Securities has partnered with 21Shares to launch world-beating crypto ETFs in Australia on 27 April.

21Shares is the world's largest issuer of crypto ETPs and has over $US2.5billion in AUM.

On the move, ETF Securities executive chairman Graham Tuckwell said: "Once we had decided to build a range of crypto ETFs for the Australian market, there was only one partner we wanted to work with and that's 21Shares. They are the cutting edge of crypto ETPs in the world today."

Making these launches possible, on 28 February 2022, following public consultation commenced by ASIC, Cboe Australia amended its rules and procedures to enable the quotation and trading of investment products based upon crypto-assets.

Per Cboe Australia's operating rules and procedures, eligible crypto-assets will now be taken to have a high level of institutional support and acceptance following a holistic assessment and passing of set criteria.

Edited as of 4:57pm 20 April 2022 

