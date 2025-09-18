Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Australia maintains global retirement security ranking: Natixis

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 18 SEP 2025   12:40PM

Australia has maintained its 7th rank globally for retirement security even as more Australians believe it is increasingly more difficult to retire securely.

Natixis Investment Managers Global Retirement Index (GRI) showed across the sub categories, Australia declined in finances in retirement but has improved, or remained steady, across health, quality of life and material wellbeing.

Even though Australia maintained its top ten spot, 53% of Australians said it was a miracle to retire securely, a 5% jump from 2023.

Natixis investment management, head of Australia and New Zealand, Louise Watson noted Australia's superannuation system is among the best globally and plays an integral role in Australia's consistent top ten ranking for retirement security.

"Still, it's concerning that Australians are fearful for their stability in retirement. Pressures from inflation, the cost of living and higher interest rates are undeniably crunching retirees' wallets and increasing uncertainty on how much they can spend in retirement balances, and dreams," she said.

One of issues hampering retirement stability includes over-estimating how much time it takes for individuals to build their savings. Australian respondents on average planned to retire at 66 but often retired much earlier at 60. Other factors of concern include sticky inflation, fears of failure, rising public debt straining public retirement benefits, and longer lifespans increasing dependency.

Australians remain amongst the most ambitious aiming to save $1.25 million for retirement, while only a third of them were willing to experiment with more diverse asset classes. High ambition is stoked by fears of going broke trying to cover healthcare costs, and concerns around outliving their assets and worries about leaving enough for their children.

Read more: AustraliansRetirement planningNatixis Investment Managers Global Retirement Index
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retirement expectations of young Australians surge
AMP Super rolls out cashback feature
Super funds' private market assets grow to $400bn
Future Fund makes leadership appointments
Cost to maintain comfortable retirement increases
Most retirees who rent live in poverty: Grattan Institute
FundBase to launch platform for retail access to private markets
Super admin providers face reckoning in 2025: Finura
CFS, Viridian Advisory launch low-cost advice deal
Aussies struggle with financial goals: Generation Life

Editor's Choice

UniSuper appoints chief advice officer

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:07PM
UniSuper has named a chief advice officer, promoting from within the fund.

Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:06PM
Aura Group is assessing a potential listing on the ASX within the next 12-24 months and has appointed Morgans Corporate and E&P Capital to advise on it.

Australia maintains global retirement security ranking: Natixis

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:40PM
Australia has maintained its 7th rank globally for retirement security even as more Australians believe it is increasingly more difficult to retire securely.

FEATURE: Problem detected

MATTHEW WAI  |   10:11AM
Many organisations remain ill-equipped against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals, including the $4 trillion-plus super sector. While improvements are being made, the space's ever-evolving nature is undoubtedly one of the industry's biggest threats. Matthew Wai writes.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media