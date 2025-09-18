Australia maintains global retirement security ranking: Natixis

Australia has maintained its 7th rank globally for retirement security even as more Australians believe it is increasingly more difficult to retire securely.

Natixis Investment Managers Global Retirement Index (GRI) showed across the sub categories, Australia declined in finances in retirement but has improved, or remained steady, across health, quality of life and material wellbeing.

Even though Australia maintained its top ten spot, 53% of Australians said it was a miracle to retire securely, a 5% jump from 2023.

Natixis investment management, head of Australia and New Zealand, Louise Watson noted Australia's superannuation system is among the best globally and plays an integral role in Australia's consistent top ten ranking for retirement security.

"Still, it's concerning that Australians are fearful for their stability in retirement. Pressures from inflation, the cost of living and higher interest rates are undeniably crunching retirees' wallets and increasing uncertainty on how much they can spend in retirement balances, and dreams," she said.

One of issues hampering retirement stability includes over-estimating how much time it takes for individuals to build their savings. Australian respondents on average planned to retire at 66 but often retired much earlier at 60. Other factors of concern include sticky inflation, fears of failure, rising public debt straining public retirement benefits, and longer lifespans increasing dependency.

Australians remain amongst the most ambitious aiming to save $1.25 million for retirement, while only a third of them were willing to experiment with more diverse asset classes. High ambition is stoked by fears of going broke trying to cover healthcare costs, and concerns around outliving their assets and worries about leaving enough for their children.