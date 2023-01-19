Australia likely to avoid recession: Oliver

While the risk of recession is high, its likely to be avoided down under, according to AMP head of investment strategy and chief economist Shane Oliver.

According to Oliver, a slump in consumer spending (thanks to rate hikes, cost of living pressures and falling property prices) along with weaker global growth, will see Australian growth slow to around 1.5% this year.

"2022 was not so good and economic growth will slow sharply this year thanks to rate hikes and cost of living pressures (with a high risk of recession in the US and Europe), but there are several reasons for optimism," Oliver said.

"While 2023 is likely to remain volatile, easing inflation, central banks getting off the brakes (with the RBA at or close to the peak on rates), economic growth likely stronger than feared, and improved valuations should make for better returns."

Oliver said that the Reserve Bank of Australia is less aggressive and less likely to overtighten compared to other major central banks.

"Thanks to poor weather, material and labour shortages, there is a large pipeline of home building approved but yet to be completed," he added.

In addition, Oliver said that a rebound in Chinese growth is likely to support export volumes and prices.

"After a rough start to the year due to the surge in Covid cases with reopening, Chinese growth is expected to rebound to around 6% this year thanks to reopening providing an offset to weakness in other countries," he said.

"The return of Chinese students, tourists, and relaxation of export bans (notably on coal) could add around 1% to Australian growth spread over a couple of years."

Oliver cited the rapid rebound of immigration and a solid business investment outlook as other considerations to support a continuation of the relative outperformance of Australian shares in 2023.

Globally, Oliver said the five things for investors to watch will be: inflation, central banks and interest rates, US politics, geopolitical tensions, and Australian home prices.