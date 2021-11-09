Australia-first private equity ETF to launch

VanEck will shortly list an ETF providing investors exposure to private equity investments through the convenient ETF structure.

The VanEck Global Listed Private Equity ETF (ASX: GPEQ) will list on the ASX and is the first Australian private equity ETF.

GPEQ will track the LPX50 Listed Private Equity Index, which has a 10-year performance (in AUD) to 31 October 2021 of 20.9% per annum.

The index is designed to represent the global performance of the 50 most highly capitalised and liquid listed direct, indirect, and private equity managers.

VanEck chief executive and managing director, Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said this ETF should provide private equity exposure to investors who have traditionally not been able to access the asset class.

"Traditionally illiquid and difficult to access, this ETF will be the only one of its kind in Australia. Private equity offers investors long-term historical outperformance over public markets, yet traditionally it has only been accessible by institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors," he said.

"GPEQ changes that and allows all investors to participate in private equity investments for the first time through a single trade on the ASX.

"As an alternative investment, private equity is important for investor's portfolios as it displays a low correlation with equities and bonds as well as offering attractive risk and return characteristics."

He added that the private equity market is larger than public markets, with only roughly 2% of companies internationally being publicly listed.

"Private equity has provided companies with capital and industry expertise to help them weather the COVID-19 crisis better. Private equity plays an important role in the economy too; it can help small enterprises grow, and, in turn, generate potentially strong returns for investors," Neiron said.

"GPEQ will also enable investors to participate in mega trends such as the huge explosion in technology companies developing breakthrough technologies. GPEQ will for the first time offer investors direct access to a well-diversified portfolio of global listed private equity assets."