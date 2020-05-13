NEWS
Economics
Australia facing largest ever GDP fall
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAY 2020   12:04PM

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg outlined a bleak future for the Australian economy in a speech to parliament, forecasting GDP to fall over 10% in the June quarter.

The figure would be the largest contraction in GDP in Australia's history.

"At $50 billion, this is a loss equivalent to the total combined quarterly production of South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT," Frydenberg said.

"Treasury is forecasting the unemployment rate to reach around 10%, or 1.4 million unemployed, in the June quarter."

The five percentage point increase in the unemployment rate is expected to occur over three months compared to the three years it took the unemployment rate to rise by the same amount in the early 1990s.

The Treasurer said the combination of social distancing, lower incomes and increased uncertainty has weighed heavily on aggregate demand and has resulted in reduced cash flow.

"Household consumption is expected to be around 16% lower.  Business investment is expected to be around 18% lower with falls concentrated in the non-mining sector. Dwelling investment is also expected to be around 18% lower," he said.

"Overall, the economic data has been sobering."

Frydenberg said that while there will be a significant increase in government debt, the stimulus measures were designed to protect the "structural integrity" of the budget.

"Australians know there is no money tree.  What we borrow today, we must repay in the future," he said.

"Temporary and targeted, the new spending measures were not designed to go forever but to build a bridge to the recovery phase."

The Treasurer added government debt will not be paid through higher taxes in the future, but through economic growth created by "productivity enhancing reforms."

"Our focus will be on practical solutions to the most significant challenges which will be front and centre in the post-crisis world," Frydenberg said.

"Reskilling and upskilling the workforce, maintaining our $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline, cutting red tape to reduce the cost burden on businesses and the economy and tax and industrial relations reform as a means of increasing our competitiveness."

Meantime, deVere chief executive Nigel Green said investors should prepare for the world's central banks to continue cutting rates into the negative.

"A new global era of negative interest rates would have been unimaginable even a few months ago.  But this has now changed due to the coronavirus," Green said.

"As central banks around the world grapple to control the economic impact, it can be reasonably expected that more and more of them will take a dramatic change of policy course and take rates to below zero - like their peers in Europe and Japan."

Green said there is legitimate debate about the efficacy of negative interest rates on boosting economies.

"They could turn out to be a masterclass in the law of unintended consequences as they could be viewed by consumers and investors that the underlying economies are in a perilous position and, as a result, prompt a drop in consumer and investor demand."

He added that whilst the debate on whether negative interest rates help the real economy will continue, there is no doubt that they will help boost financial asset prices.

"With this firmly in their minds, market-wise investors will know be looking to bolster their portfolios before the next round of cuts and the likely subsequent price increase. They are taking advantage of the lower entry points now before the next major rally," Green said.

"In addition, those with savings in the bank are already getting no return thanks to the ultra-low interest rates.  Negative rates will offer them more reason to increase their exposure to equities, for example."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

