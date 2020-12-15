Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure

Australia has been given the lowest grade by a research house for being the only mutual fund market in the world that does not have regulated portfolio holdings disclosure.

Morningstar's biannual Global Investor Experience (GIE) report gave Australia a bottom rating for not adapting to increasing investor expectations around environmental, social and governance (ESG) and stewardship disclosure.

Morningstar director of manager research for Australia Grant Kennaway told Financial Standard the results are not unexpected but disappointing, nonetheless.

"Australia has been kicking the can down the road particularly on portfolio holdings disclosure for over a decade. There has just been a lack of political will to implement a disclosure regime and investors deserve better."

"There is definitely some good uptake in funds with voluntary disclosure, but it is not enough. If people have to hand over their money to compulsory superannuation, disclosure should be compulsory as well," Kennaway added.

Morningstar receives portfolio disclosures on a monthly basis for 42% of Australian funds and another 9% quarterly. However, 44% of funds do not share their portfolio holdings with the research house at all. The funds that do provide portfolio holdings disclosure are generally up to two months old.

"Currently, 60% of the funds sending portfolios to Morningstar have opted for full portfolio holdings disclosure. These include Australian managers such as Aberdeen Standard, Cbus, Franklin Templeton, J.P. Morgan, MFS, Morningstar Investment Management, Nikko AM, Pengana, PIMCO, RARE Infrastructure, Fidelity International and Vanguard, to name a few," Kennaway said.

The research house used a grading scale of top, above average, average, below average and bottom and measured countries based on simplified and non-simplified prospectus, fee disclosure, portfolio holdings disclosure, portfolio manager name and compensation disclosure as well as ESG and stewardship disclosure.

Only India and the United States received a top rating from the 26 countries assessed for being the most investor-friendly markets in terms of global best practices for the disclosure of portfolio manager names, fund ownership, and compensation.

"Australian Corporations Act amendments that would require super trustees to publish portfolio holdings online were due to come into effect on 31 December 2019 before being postponed. The deadline had already been extended three times previously, in 2017, 2016, and 2015," Morningstar said.

It was only just last week that ASIC deferred compulsory superannuation portfolio holdings disclosure until 31 December 2021.

Superannuation trustees would have been required to publish their holdings from 31 December 2020 and no later than 90 days from the reporting date.