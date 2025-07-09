Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Australia an 'efficient' market for multinationals

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 JUL 2025   12:35PM

A new report by Mercator by Citco (Mercator) has revealed that while multinational organisations face significantly higher operations demands in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Australia has proven to be one of the most efficient markets.

The report found that multinational organisations face 28.7% more management tasks in APAC than the global average.

The analysis revealed major contrasts in processing times - from 11 days in Singapore to 64 days in Macau - creating challenges for corporate secretarial teams managing multi-jurisdictional portfolios.

Australia is positioned as the fourth quickest nation in processing ad hoc tasks, just behind Singapore, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

We are also relatively cheaper than other counterparts in average cost per task, Malaysia stands as the cheapest in cost, followed by New Zealand and Australia.

On the contrary, South Korea presents the greatest complexity and a more challenging condition for the same aspect due to complicated and time-consuming processes.

Overall, when it comes to cost and time efficiencies, Australia ranks third in the region, coming in just below New Zealand and Singapore.

The report said Australia demonstrates strong balanced performance in cost efficiency and processing speed when it comes to meeting sophisticated requirements.

The report specifically pointed to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), which it said continues to modernise its registry system to improve data quality and accessibility.

Other key characteristics include advanced online filing platforms, standardised processing procedures, clear regulatory guidelines and competitive professional services market.

"This balanced positioning stems from its well-structured regulatory environment and digital transformation initiatives," Mercator said.

"Australia's strong performance makes it an attractive jurisdiction for multinational entities seeking predictable, efficient corporate governance. Its combination of reasonable costs and reliable processing times provides organisations with dependable operational parameter for entity management planning."

Head of Mercator by Citco Kariem Abdellatif said while markets like New Zealand have fully embraced technology-enabled processes, others maintaining more traditional requirements significantly increase complexity and resources needed.

"Our analysis reveals a stark reality in Asia-Pacific: organisations face a 29% higher workload managing their entities compared to global averages, driven by a growing digital divide across the region," Abdellatif said.

"As regulatory requirements evolve and digital transformation accelerates, this gap will likely widen further, making strategic entity management crucial for operational success."

Read more: MercatorAsia-PacificCitcoAustralian Securities and Investments CommissionKariem Abdellatif
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Citco secures powerful backer in global investment firm
ASX outlines opportunities in listed markets amid IPO slump
Swan hits back at Bragg: 'That's wrong of you'
ASIC updates and reissues RG 121
Australia sees jump in zombie companies
Macquarie AM splurges on data centre
ANZ staff axed over treasury bond scandal
ASIC to launch new criminal investigation team
ASIC hits Melbourne adviser with travel ban
ASIC permanently bans Queensland adviser

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media