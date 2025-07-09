Australia an 'efficient' market for multinationals

A new report by Mercator by Citco (Mercator) has revealed that while multinational organisations face significantly higher operations demands in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Australia has proven to be one of the most efficient markets.

The report found that multinational organisations face 28.7% more management tasks in APAC than the global average.

The analysis revealed major contrasts in processing times - from 11 days in Singapore to 64 days in Macau - creating challenges for corporate secretarial teams managing multi-jurisdictional portfolios.

Australia is positioned as the fourth quickest nation in processing ad hoc tasks, just behind Singapore, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

We are also relatively cheaper than other counterparts in average cost per task, Malaysia stands as the cheapest in cost, followed by New Zealand and Australia.

On the contrary, South Korea presents the greatest complexity and a more challenging condition for the same aspect due to complicated and time-consuming processes.

Overall, when it comes to cost and time efficiencies, Australia ranks third in the region, coming in just below New Zealand and Singapore.

The report said Australia demonstrates strong balanced performance in cost efficiency and processing speed when it comes to meeting sophisticated requirements.

The report specifically pointed to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), which it said continues to modernise its registry system to improve data quality and accessibility.

Other key characteristics include advanced online filing platforms, standardised processing procedures, clear regulatory guidelines and competitive professional services market.

"This balanced positioning stems from its well-structured regulatory environment and digital transformation initiatives," Mercator said.

"Australia's strong performance makes it an attractive jurisdiction for multinational entities seeking predictable, efficient corporate governance. Its combination of reasonable costs and reliable processing times provides organisations with dependable operational parameter for entity management planning."

Head of Mercator by Citco Kariem Abdellatif said while markets like New Zealand have fully embraced technology-enabled processes, others maintaining more traditional requirements significantly increase complexity and resources needed.

"Our analysis reveals a stark reality in Asia-Pacific: organisations face a 29% higher workload managing their entities compared to global averages, driven by a growing digital divide across the region," Abdellatif said.

"As regulatory requirements evolve and digital transformation accelerates, this gap will likely widen further, making strategic entity management crucial for operational success."