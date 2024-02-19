Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Aussies want control of nest eggs: FSC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 19 FEB 2024   12:29PM

Australians want total control over how they spend their retirement savings but are willing to seek professional advice to do so, a new Financial Services Council (FSC) survey finds.

The poll of 2500 superannuation members conducted by C|T Group found that an overwhelming majority want to be the masters of their own fate when it comes to managing their nest eggs.

Some 70% of respondents said they trust themselves over their superannuation fund to make decisions about which retirement products to use.

Half of super members said they are "confident" they can effectively manage their own income and investments in retirement; only 12% were "very confident".

Men tend to be more confident than women when it comes to managing their retirement money - 39% compared to 37% respectively.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said there is significant risk for the government if it tries to convince Australians that politicians know best in determining which retirement products they should use.

More than three quarters of respondents (76%) will likely seek advice on retirement products, while 62% of these will seek this advice from a financial adviser.

Briggs said that treasury should be careful not to default superannuation members into government-designed retirement products as 40% of participants voted against the idea.

"Consumers' preference for control over their retirement savings is a cautionary warning to superannuation funds that are considering whether to impose 'one-size-fits-all' solutions onto members at retirement," he said.

The poll also revealed members' expectations from super funds - which is to prioritise generating competitive investment returns (38%) followed by low-income earners who wish to save more for their retirement (37%).

These are followed by making the superannuation system simpler and more transparent (35%), allowing access to superannuation for genuine emergencies (32%), putting members' interests first (25%), and reforming the tax settings to make them sustainable and fair (24%).

Financial Services Council
