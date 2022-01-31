NEWS
Investment

Aussies shell out $51m on crypto fees

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 JAN 2022   12:18PM

Australians have forked out $50.9 million on cryptocurrency trading fees as more intend to invest in this asset class.

According to Finder, Bitcoin charges a fee of 0.6% based on the purchase price for parcels less than $10,000, while some exchanges charge as much as 3% per transaction.

In January 2016, the cost of a single Bitcoin was $523, and it is now worth about $51,000.

An analysis from trading platform Crypto.com shows the number of crypto owners across the global nearly tripled last year from January's 106 million to 295 million.

If this growth rate continues throughout 2022, the number could reach one billion by December end.

Finder's survey shows that nearly one quarter of Australians (23%) currently own cryptocurrency, up from 18% in September 2021.

This figure is expected to grow as about 3.5 million Aussies plan to invest in cryptocurrency this year. Nearly one in three Millennials (29%) plan to invest in it the coming 12 months.

Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke said removing fees will lower the barrier to entry for those curious about investing in digital currency.

"Bitcoin is seen by many as the new 'digital gold' and investors of all ages want a piece of the action. Crypto enthusiasts are typically very savvy and see fees as a waste of money," he said.

ASIC is warning self-managed super funds about the increased number of cryptocurrency investment scams.

"It is best practice for superannuation fund members to seek advice from a licensed financial adviser before agreeing to transfer superannuation out of a regulated fund into an SMSF," ASIC said.

