Aussies flood to ERS as applications open

The Australian Taxation Office has confirmed over 881,000 Australians have registered their interest in the government's early release scheme.

An ATO spokesperson told Financial Standard that while official applications for the COVID-19 early release of superannuation did not open until today, a large number of Australians had registered their interest.

As at the end of 16 April 2020, the ATO had received 881,600 registrations of interest, the spokesperson confirmed.

At the beginning of April, the number of registrations of interest was around 361,000 and has been growing each week.

"Applications for the COVID-19 early release of superannuation will not open until April 20. Currently people are able to register their interest with the ATO to be notified when application form becomes available," the spokesperson said.

Last week the ATO clarified the rules for the ERS scheme giving funds only five days to pay out members once they have been notified by the ATO to do so.

In addition, members will be allowed to withdraw money from multiple funds so long as they have done so in the same application.

If the account had been transferred to the ATO under the government's crackdown on "zombie accounts" then the member will have to transfer their account to a fund and then apply for early release.

"An individual cannot apply for a determination to release super under the coronavirus early access arrangements where the super amount is held by the ATO," the ATO said.

"If the individual is not eligible for a direct payment of ATO-held super, they will need to request a transfer of the ATO-held super into an account held by a super provider on their behalf before requesting its release."

