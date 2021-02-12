NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Aussie super funds and Biden's US infra push
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 12 FEB 2021   12:34PM

The Biden administration is putting a $3 trillion infrastructure investment opportunity on the table, which superannuation funds should seize.

This is according to Australia's ambassador to the US Arthur Sinodinos, who flagged that the largest capital market in the world is ramping up investments in infrastructure under newly elected President Joe Biden.

Sinodinos told the recent Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) conference that super funds will be able to compete with the best for the mandates, given their proven track record and level of experience in infrastructure.

"There is an infrastructure deficit in the US that needs to be upgraded or created. It is about a $3-$4 trillion opportunity [and there is] plenty to work with," he said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

AustralianSuper and UniSuper, together with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, recently acquired a 50% stake in the Greater Washington Area Express Lanes.

Another opportunity lays in decarbonising the economy initiatives.

This administration is serious about climate change, he said, which it sees as "existential threats".

Some of Biden's first executive orders as soon as he came to power were to review oil and gas drilling on federal land, implement new environment regulations, and reverse Trump's previous measures.

Biden is also committed to net zero by 2050 and decarbonising the power grid by 2035, Sinodinos said.

In terms of projects, retrofitting homes and buildings to be more energy efficient, as well as building and operating sustainable infrastructure are high on the agenda.

Additionally, the administration believes these initiatives will create jobs, he said, as its mantra is "creating good paying or 'union jobs' creates middle-class jobs".

At this stage, details about the conditions on funding the government will provide are unclear.

Read more: Arthur SinodinosAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaJoe Biden
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Disappointing jobs results raise Biden's stimulus bid
Chief economist update: Virus now, inflation later
Chief economist update: USA Inc is under new management
Workers being offered nothing: Keating
Key finance figures in Biden Cabinet
Chief economist update: No pandemic on Wall Street
Retirement costs keep rising: ASFA
SG rise no real benefit to women: Review
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
Chief economist update: Biden cooks Donald's duck
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something F6KH2AAy