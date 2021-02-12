Aussie super funds and Biden's US infra push

The Biden administration is putting a $3 trillion infrastructure investment opportunity on the table, which superannuation funds should seize.

This is according to Australia's ambassador to the US Arthur Sinodinos, who flagged that the largest capital market in the world is ramping up investments in infrastructure under newly elected President Joe Biden.

Sinodinos told the recent Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) conference that super funds will be able to compete with the best for the mandates, given their proven track record and level of experience in infrastructure.

"There is an infrastructure deficit in the US that needs to be upgraded or created. It is about a $3-$4 trillion opportunity [and there is] plenty to work with," he said.

AustralianSuper and UniSuper, together with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, recently acquired a 50% stake in the Greater Washington Area Express Lanes.

Another opportunity lays in decarbonising the economy initiatives.

This administration is serious about climate change, he said, which it sees as "existential threats".

Some of Biden's first executive orders as soon as he came to power were to review oil and gas drilling on federal land, implement new environment regulations, and reverse Trump's previous measures.

Biden is also committed to net zero by 2050 and decarbonising the power grid by 2035, Sinodinos said.

In terms of projects, retrofitting homes and buildings to be more energy efficient, as well as building and operating sustainable infrastructure are high on the agenda.

Additionally, the administration believes these initiatives will create jobs, he said, as its mantra is "creating good paying or 'union jobs' creates middle-class jobs".

At this stage, details about the conditions on funding the government will provide are unclear.